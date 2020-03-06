Two of the nation's top apparel providers for ultimate Frisbee teams have joined forces.
Richmond-based Savage Apparel Co. and Seattle-based Five Ultimate (along with its sister company ARIA Discs, a producer of ultimate discs) have merged under the XII Brands parent company.
Savage Apparel's founder and CEO Todd Curran is leading the new entity.
The headquarters for XII Brands is at Savage Apparel's offices and production operations off West Brookland Park Boulevard in North Richmond. That's also where Five Ultimate's manufacturing will be handled.
Five Ultimate will keep its office in Seattle for sales, marketing and design.
The three brands will continue operating as distinct entities, Curran said.
The name XII Brands comes from the combination of Savage Apparel (known for its VII logo) and Five Ultimate - seven plus five equals the Roman numeral of XII.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. But the owners of the three companies have a vested interest and are owners of XII Brands, Curran said.
The deal was a friendly combination, he said.
"We reached out to them about a year ago as we were looking to expand to the West Coast," said Curran, who founded the business in 2009 in Charleston, S.C. and relocate it to Richmond in 2015.
"They responded back and we got on a call to talk about what it means," he said.
The deal was effective Jan. 1, but the company didn't announce the combination until March 2.
"This is a big deal to have two of the top companies in the ultimate world working together as opposed to working in competition," Curran said. "This can create a big impact in the ultimate Frisbee market."
Five Ultimate works with and is the main apparel maker for the U.S. national ultimate team and USA Ultimate, the governing body for the sport.
Savage Apparel works with teams associated with the American Ultimate Disc League, which is the professional ultimate Frisbee league in North America.
With the brands under one roof, Curran said he expects XII Brands to sell more apparel merchandise to college leagues as well as the adult club level and and youth leagues.
The deal also will allow Five Ultimate to transition into using recycled fabric. Savage Apparel began producing T-shirts and other clothing items using fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles last year.
Five Ultimate and ARIA will continue to focus on ultimate Frisbee, while Savage Apparel will continue expanding into other sports such as disc golf, dodgeball, spikeball, and Quidditch.
With Curran as CEO, XII Brands has three vice presidents - two from Savage Apparel (his brother Dan Curran and Dan Lee) and one from Five Ultimate (Vehro Titcomb, one of the brothers who had owned that business).
XII Brands has a total of 26 employees with plans to hire as many as five more workers in Richmond.
With more production operations here, the company potentially is looking for more space in the Brookland Park Boulevard area, he said.
"This merger is exciting and it is exciting for Richmond as we are growing," Curran said.
