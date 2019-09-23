TemperPack, a Richmond-based manufacturer of sustainable packing technology, has completed the expansion at its West Coast facility.
The company added a second machine to its 77,000-square-foot plant in Las Vegas that increases capacity of its recyclable insulation manufacturing operation.
The expanded manufacturing capacity in Las Vegas was needed to support growing demand for ClimaCell packaging, the company’s recyclable insulation product used for perishable shipments in the food and pharmaceuticals industries. ClimaCell is a recyclable packaging material that matches the thermal performance of Styrofoam, the company said.
“Las Vegas is strategic for us,” said Brian Powers, TemperPack’s co-CEO and co-founder.
“Having a state-of-the-art facility in close proximity to customers on the West Coast is essential,” he said. “Also, having two strong production centers [in Las Vegas and in Henrico County] gives us greater supply redundancy, which is a key consideration for companies in the life science space.”
ClimaCell was launched in May 2018 in the company’s production facility on Carolina Avenue in eastern Henrico.
The company decided earlier this year to invest $6.8 million in equipment at the Nevada plant for the expansion, which doubles production capacity of ClimaCell nationwide.
It began filling orders for ClimaCell from the Las Vegas plant in August.
The plant opened in August 2017 making recycled, sustainable insulation materials for packaging.
TemperPack employs about 50 workers in Las Vegas, including 33 employees who were part of the expansion.
TemperPack was founded as a garage business in Maryland in 2014 by three friends — Powers, James McGoff and Charles Vincent. It moved its operations to Richmond in 2015.
