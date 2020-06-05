Three Fortune 500 companies based in the Richmond region have pledged millions of dollars to fight racial injustice after George Floyd’s killing sparked protests throughout the country.
Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., parent company of Philip Morris USA, and Richmond-based Dominion Energy each will donate $5 million to support nonprofit organizations advocating for social justice and small businesses.
Goochland County-based automotive retailer CarMax will donate $1 million over the next year to combat injustice.
“These are difficult times, and we must find ways to embrace our differences, address underlying systemic issues and move forward as a country,” said Altria CEO William F. “Billy” Gifford in a statement. “We know we don’t have all the answers, but we will learn by listening to our diverse colleagues, community members and others as we seek progress within our company and the places we call home.”
Altria also voiced its support for the removal of Confederate statues along Monument Avenue in Richmond.
“We agree that the Confederate monuments should be removed and we think that that action will better reflect the Richmond that exists today,” said Altria spokesman Steve Callahan.
Thomas F. Farrell, Dominion Energy’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement that actions speak louder than words. “Words can evoke empathy, compassion and understanding, but actions truly speak louder. So, we are investing in recovery and reconciliation, and in the vital work of overcoming years of debilitating actions, attitudes and abuses of authority that have traumatized our country.”
The companies haven’t yet determined which specific nonprofits and small businesses will be receiving the funds. The companies said they will consult with employees to determine the best ways to allocate the money.
Dominion Energy is accepting applications for its grants from minority-owned and small businesses in the company’s 20-state footprint.
CarMax also is focusing on creating a dialogue about these issues among employees. Its diversity and inclusion council has committed to combating social inequality and injustice.
“This is just the start of more progress we plan to make to strengthen our workplace and our communities by challenging our own perceptions and embracing our differences,” said Bill Nash, CarMax’s president and CEO. “We have also always viewed it as our responsibility to help our local communities thrive, not only by being a good employer but through philanthropy and volunteerism.”
Altria will hold a companywide paid “Day of Healing” on June 19 to allow employees time to reflect.
“We’re going to suspend operations for our company and all employees are given personal time,” Callahan said. “They can use that time to reflect, to heal, to volunteer, to be with their friends and family, however they choose.”
Dominion Energy held a virtual town hall discussion on Thursday attended by about 1,000 workers to discuss recent events, share stories and work together to find the right path forward. This was the first of many conversations, said Carter Reid, the company’s executive vice president and chief of staff who co-hosted the event.
“One of the themes that came out of our town hall was how to create safe places for everyone to talk about these issues and that’s what we’re really committed to doing at Dominion Energy,” Reid said. “I think that’s an important first step in healing and moving forward.”
The event was impactful and many employees expressed positive feedback, said Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Harris.
“It was a very emotional meeting. Everyone really felt comfortable sharing how they felt about the situation. It was a great step towards healing with our own inner community, which is a reflection of the community,” Harris said. “It was just great to see Dominion step up and let us express our views and follow up with such a meaningful action step, with this grant.”
