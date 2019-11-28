One of the Richmond area’s homegrown distilleries has adopted a new look for its labels, logo and website.
Cirrus Vodka, a maker of potato vodka with a distillery and tasting room on Ownby Lane in Richmond, recently completed a rebranding that includes new labels for its vodka bottles sold in ABC stores and stocked at 368 restaurants.
“It is a more modern, unique look,” said Tom Ellington, Cirrus Vodka’s director of sales and marketing.
Cirrus worked with Campfire & Co., a Richmond-based design and branding firm, on the new look.
The new logo on the bottle alludes to the vodka’s namesake, showing thin, wispy Cirrus clouds as a bird’s-eye view of a cocktail flowing into a glass.
The new bottles also clearly display “Richmond, Va.” on the labels.
The brand refresh comes as Cirrus Vodka looks to build on 2019 sales growth.
Cirrus Vodka is privately owned and operated by Parched Group LLC and does not disclose sales numbers, but Ellington said Cirrus is currently the top-selling Virginia-made vodka in ABC stores, with sales that have grown 100% in 2019 compared with 2018.
“Our goal is to double sales again in 2020 and make the brand not only a well-known Richmond brand but synonymous with the state of Virginia — a brand that people are proud to call a local, Virginia brand,” Ellington said.
Cirrus Vodka started production in Richmond in 2006 by Paul McCann as a one-man operation making premium potato vodka. It ceased production in 2013, but the brand was revived in 2015 when a group of investors under Parched Group stepped in to restart the business.
The distillery gets potatoes from farms on Virginia’s Eastern Shore seasonally and whenever possible, Ellington said. The potatoes are processed in Pennsylvania.
Cirrus Vodka also is available by order at liquor stores in South Carolina, North Carolina and Maryland, but most of its sales are in Virginia.
“We are pouring most of our resources and sales efforts into Virginia because that is our backyard and we have a lot of momentum,” Ellington said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.