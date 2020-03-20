Solid economic data is hard to come by so far about the severity and extent of damage to Virginia’s economy from the coronavirus outreak, but anecdotal reports coming to economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond do indicate a sudden and major hit to employment especially for businesses such as restaurants and hotels.
“Businesses in that sector are telling me that they are bracing for something that is worse for business than Sept. 11, [2001],” said Renee Haltom, a vice president and regional executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. “Hotel occupancy and revenues dropped dramatically practically overnight.”
Haltom’s work includes communicating with businesses in Virginia about national, regional, and local economic conditions.
“I think it seems clear there is at least going to be one- or two-quarter hit to GDP,” Haltom said, referring to gross domestic product or overall economic activity. “But just how big it is going to be, we don’t know yet.”
That depends mostly on how long "social distancing" rules are in effect to slow the spread of the virus, and thus how long it takes for businesses to feel confident about bringing employees back to work, and how long it takes for consumers to feel confident about going out and spending normally again, Haltom said.
“Both of those are largely a question of health policy,” she said.
Labor is the most variable cost in hospitality, so when a downturn hits, workers in that sector are the most immediately impacted with job losses.
“The most direct effect is on those workers, and owners that I have talked to are certainly heartbroken about that,” Haltom said. “Some of the firms in the hospitality sector are very conscious that we are in a tight labor market. They are doing everything they can to not lose good people.”
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office reported that the Virginia Employment Commission has seen a soaring number of claims for unemployment benefits this week. On Monday there 2,157 new claims. On Tuesday there were 4,186 new claims and on Wednesday 8,197 new claims.
That compares with claims just a week ago about 400 a day.
The Virginia Employment Commission had a notice on its website this week that telephone call volumes to its contact centers are "exceedingly high.” The agency was urging people to file for unemployment claims online at www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed.
Nationally, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 281,000 people applied for jobless benefits last week, up 33 percent from the previous week.
“We are expecting those claims to rise,” said Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, a vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Virginia did enter the crisis with a low unemployment rate – it was 2.7 percent in January – and the state’s labor market has tended to perform better than the nation’s, Waddell said.
“We came into this from a strong place,” Waddell said. “That is the good news on the economic side for the U.S. and Virginia, but trends in Virginia also tend to follow the U.S.”.
At least two major manufacturing plants in Virginia – the Philip Morris USA plant in South Richmond and the Goodyear Tire & Rubber plant in Danville – have announced temporary closures stemming from the outbreak. Haltom said most manufacturers that she has talked with are not closing their operations or experiencing significant decline in demand.
“Of course, for office workers, many of us are at home, and manufacturers are less able to do that,” she said. ”They are conscious of wanting to continue production.”
“A few [manufacturers] have even experienced increases in demand, and that is in obvious places such as medical supplies,” Haltom said.
Even some retailers are seeing an uptick in demand as customers surge to stores to buy goods.
Walmart, for instance, said that in response to strong demand at its stores, plans to hire more than 4,300 people to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers in Virginia.
Walmart also said it will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly employees in the U.S., to every hourly employee who has worked for the company as of March 1. The bonuses will be paid on April 2.
