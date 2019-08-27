The number of passengers using Richmond International Airport broke a record for any July.
Compared with a year ago, July traffic was up 3.72% to 386,931 passengers, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
The increase marks the 22nd consecutive month of record passenger traffic at the airport, the commission said.
For the first seven months of the year, passenger traffic has increased 8.9%.
Delta Air Lines continued to have the largest market share at the airport with 35.94% of the passengers using Richmond International Airport
American Airlines was a distant second with a 27.55% market share. United Airlines was next with 15.12% market share, followed by JetBlue Airways (8.89%), Southwest Airlines (5.59%) and Spirit Airlines (3.99%).
Five of seven airlines had a year-over-year increase, with Allegiant leading the way. Allegiant, which offers twice-weekly service to four destinations, had a 29.2% jump.
Delta had a 10.12% year-over-year increase. Spirit saw a 3.33% increase while Southwest had a 1.59% jump and American Airlines had a 1.45% gain.
JetBlue had a 7.66% decrease in passenger traffic, followed by a 1.64% decline at United. JetBlue and United reported traffic decreases because of gauge and/or frequency downgrades.
Southwest Airlines launched a new nonstop weekend route to Tampa. The airline also resumed a seasonal Saturday Richmond-Orlando service on Aug 10.
