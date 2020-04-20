Modifications were approved to the former Martin’s Food Markets grocery store building in the Stony Point Shopping Center, a move that boosts a plan by Trader Joe's to open a location there.
The Richmond Planning Commission unanimously backed an amendment to the shopping center's Community Unit Plan for the former Martin's store site that once occupied about 40,000 square feet at the shopping center in South Richmond.
Trader Joe's wants to move into a portion of that store, which closed in 2016. Trader Joe's has proposed occupying nearly 15,000 square feet, according to documents filed with the city last week.
"The owner of the property sought the approval from the Planning Commission [Monday] to facilitate Trader Joe's moving into the space," said Jeff Geiger, an attorney with the Hirschler law firm that represents Ziff Properties, a South Carolina-based commercial real estate management firm that purchased the shopping center last year.
Ziff is trying to land tenants for the space in the former Martin's store that Trader Joe's is not occupying, Geiger said.
"They are still looking for tenants to join Trader Joe's," Geiger said.
The amendment that commissioners approved on Monday called for facade and lighting improvements as well as adding more storefronts to the former grocery store building.
The planning commission's approval came following a public hearing in which no members of the public weighed in. Commissioners discussed the agenda remotely during a meeting held amid social distancing guidelines enacted because of the coronavirus. Although City Hall is closed, members of the public were invited to participate online or by calling into the meeting.
The Trader Joe's plan still requires a building permit and its construction plans are under review, Geiger said.
This would be the Richmond area's second Trader Joe's. The California-based grocer has a store in the Short Pump Station shopping center off West Broad Street in western Henrico County.
