The Richmond region's unemployment rate improved a bit from May to April but remained at a historically high level as the coronavirus pandemic continued to keep tens of thousands of people out of work.
The unemployment rate for the region stood at 9.7% in May, down from 11.2% in April.
But the jobless rate was still more than three times as high as it was a year ago in May, when it stood at 2.8%.
"Overall, Richmond - like the nation - is still suffering form the COVID-19 recession, but it is seeing some improvements, although employment levels remain sharply down," said Christine Chmura, the CEO and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.
The jobless numbers reported by the U.S. of Labor Statistics on Wednesday were not adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment. When adjusted, the Richmond region's rate was 10.1% in May, down from 12. 1% in April but up significantly from 2.9% in May 2019.
"Virginia is faring better than the nation, but Richmond is a little higher than the state in terms of unemployment," Chmura said.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 9.4% in May, down from 11.2% in April.
The national unemployment rate was 13.3% in May.
The BLS data showed about 65,300 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in May, down from 75,300 in April. That was up from 19,300 unemployed in May of 2019.
However, "we also saw a slight contraction of the labor force [in May] indicating that some of the drop in the unemployment rate was due to people dropping out of the labor force," Chmura said.
Of the 10 major industry sectors tracked by the government, only one showed employment growth in the Richmond region in May compared with a year go. That was the financial services sector, where employment grew 4.2% from a year ago.
All the other major business sectors had employment declines compared with a year ago. The largest decline was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which has been severely affected by declines in tourism, entertainment, hotel stays and food service. Employment in that sector was down 34.6% in May from the same month a year ago.
The second worst decline was in a sector labeled as "other services," which Chmura said includes businesses such as salons and barber shops. Employment was down 10.8% in May from a year ago.
One of the largest and most well-paid business sectors in Virginia - professional and business services - showed a 1.9% employment decline from a year ago in May. Employment had been down 6.6% in April.
Jobless rates were generally down in most other metropolitan areas of Virginia in May compared with April, but the rates remained high.
In Northern Virginia, the seasonally unadjusted rate was 8.6% in May, compared with 2.3% a year ago. The rate in Charlottesville was 8.3% in May, compared with 2.5% a year ago. In the Virginia Beach area, the rate was 10.4%, compared with 3% a year ago.
Do these numbers of unemployed include the people who technically out of work but in reality still get paid through grants by the federal payroll protection program? If they are not then unemployment numbers are really much higher than shown in this report.
