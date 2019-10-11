SunTrust's chief legal counsel - who has homes both in Richmond and in Atlanta - has been named to the American Banker magazine's annual "Most Powerful Women to Watch" list.
Ellen Fitzsimmons is a newcomer to the annual list, ranking third this year.
Fitzsimmons, who joined SunTrust Banks Inc. in January 2018, was instrumental in developing and negotiating the terms a "merger of equals" between the Atlanta-based bank and BB&T Corp. The $66 billion, all-stock deal would create Truist Financial as the sixth-largest bank in the United States by assets and deposits.
Once the merger closes later this year, Fitzsimmons will be part of the executive management team, serving as Truist's chief legal officer and its head of human resources.
"The women in our Most Powerful rankings are among the most accomplished professionals in all of business, regardless of gender," said Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker. "Beyond driving the performance of their companies, they are also wielding their influence to drive positive change and encourage a new generation of leaders."
Fitzsimmons joined SunTrust after serving as executive vice president of law and public affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary at railroad giant CSX Corp. She joined CSX as senior counsel in 1991 and was appointed its corporate general counsel in 2003.
Before joining CSX, she was an attorney at Hunton & Williams law firm, now Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP.
She graduated from Virginia Tech and Georgetown University Law Center.
