Steve Van Dam (right), co-founder of Light the Music, a Richmond-based startup company that has created a software tool called the Oro Visual Music app for teaching music to students, works at Lucille Brown Middle School with student Kevin Gerrick while Liani Alberda (center) demonstrates her composition. 

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

A Richmond-based startup company that uses technology to teach music to children has raised $250,000 to further develop its educational tools.

The convertible debt funding will enable Light the Music to further develop its technology and tools to integrate it within school curriculum, said Steve Van Dam, who co-founded the startup along with Craig Honeycutt. Both are professional musicians.

"Startups do capital raises for a lot of different reasons," Van Dam said. "Sometimes, it is just to keep the lights on, keep gas in the tanks, until they figure out a product. For us, it is a little bit different. We raised enough money that we can fund the next level of tech that we need."

Light the Music offers music creation software that students can use in classrooms as part of an arts curriculum. 

With the funding, the company plans to build further tools such as training and assessments top help it scale the software's availability to more schools. The company also has hired a sales manager.

Light the Music is a member of Startup Virginia, a business incubator in downtown Richmond, and last fall it was one of seven startups chosen to participate in the 13-week business accelerator program of Lighthouse Labs, which offers mentoring and equity-free funding for early-stage businesses.

"The accelerator program last fall was a gear shift for us," Van Dam said. "We went from second gear to third gear. We literally saw all of our numbers go up. It helped us focus on the right stuff."

