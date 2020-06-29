The Rite Aid at the corner of Broad and Belvidere streets that was damaged several weeks ago during downtown protests will reopen on Tuesday, company officials said.
The drugstore at 520 W. Broad St. will reopen in a limited capacity offering pharmacy services and some over-the-counter products, Rite Aid spokesman Chris Savarese said. The store will continue to undergo repairs in the coming weeks.
"The store will be eventually fully up and running, I just don't have the timetable on that," Savarese said.
The store was boarded up following an early morning blaze on May 31. Richmond firefighters responded to that Rite Aid at 3:27 a.m. that day for a fire that emergency officials believe was connected to weekend protests in the city during which other businesses along Broad Street also were damaged.
Fire officials responded to the same Rite Aid again on the following morning, June 1, to find smoke was coming through the roof. A Richmond fire official said the department suspected that embers from the previous day's fire somehow got into a room in the store that had paperwork in it.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.