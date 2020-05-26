Virus Outbreak Mexico

Face masks 

 Fernando Llano

Newport News-based Riverside Health System said Tuesday it has acquired an ownership stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks essential to health care providers for protection against the coronavirus.

Riverside, which operates five acute care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital in eastern Virginia, said it partnered with Premier Inc., a Charlotte, N.C.- based health care improvement company, to acquire a minority stake in Texas-based Prestige Ameritech.

In addition to the investment, Riverside said it will commit to purchase a portion of all masks it uses annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, including of a three-year renewal option.

Prestige Ameritech gets most of its mask products from suppliers in the United States, the companies said.

With about 9,500 employees, Riverside also operates nine nursing home facilities and three continuing care retirement communities.

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email