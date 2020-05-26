Newport News-based Riverside Health System said Tuesday it has acquired an ownership stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks essential to health care providers for protection against the coronavirus.
Riverside, which operates five acute care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital in eastern Virginia, said it partnered with Premier Inc., a Charlotte, N.C.- based health care improvement company, to acquire a minority stake in Texas-based Prestige Ameritech.
In addition to the investment, Riverside said it will commit to purchase a portion of all masks it uses annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, including of a three-year renewal option.
Prestige Ameritech gets most of its mask products from suppliers in the United States, the companies said.
With about 9,500 employees, Riverside also operates nine nursing home facilities and three continuing care retirement communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.