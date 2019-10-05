An Emporia-based company paid $9.15 million last month to acquire the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Richmond-Midlothian hotel in Chesterfield County.
Kishna LLC bought the 112-room hotel that is near Chesterfield Towne Center, according to commercial real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap, which represented the seller and found a buyer.
The five-story hotel at 1301 Huguenot Road was developed in 1989 initially as a Day's Inn.
The previous owner, Danville-based 1301 Huguenot Associates L.P., has owned the property since it was built. It renovated the hotel this year.
County property tax records show the hotel sold for $9.02 million on Sept. 23. A personal property allocation of $130,000 brought the total price of the transaction to $9.15 million, Marcus & Millichap said.
The property was assessed for $5.009 million, according to county real estate records.
Prashant Merchant, in Marcus & Millichap’s Richmond office, along with Darpan Patel, in the company's Cincinnati office, had secured seven offers for the property when brokerage firm list the sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.