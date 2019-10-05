La Quinta Inn

The La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Richmond-Midlothian hotel on Huguenot Road near Chesterfield Towne Center was sold in September to Kishna LLC.

 Marcus & Millichap

An Emporia-based company paid $9.15 million last month to acquire the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Richmond-Midlothian hotel in Chesterfield County.

Kishna LLC bought the 112-room hotel that is near Chesterfield Towne Center, according to commercial real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap, which represented the seller and found a buyer.

The five-story hotel at 1301 Huguenot Road was developed in 1989 initially as a Day's Inn.

The previous owner, Danville-based 1301 Huguenot Associates L.P., has owned the property since it was built. It renovated the hotel this year.

County property tax records show the hotel sold for $9.02 million on Sept. 23. A personal property allocation of $130,000 brought the total price of the transaction to $9.15 million, Marcus & Millichap said.

The property was assessed for $5.009 million, according to county real estate records.

Prashant Merchant, in Marcus & Millichap’s Richmond office, along with Darpan Patel, in the company's Cincinnati office, had secured seven offers for the property when brokerage firm list the sale.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

