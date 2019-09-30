A Henrico County-based hotel operator plans to build a Tru by Hilton hotel near the Gaskins Road exit off Interstate 64.
Kalyan Hospitality plans to put the 95-room hotel at 9950 Independence Park Drive. It would be south of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott and a Cracker Barrel restaurant.
The company hopes to start construction in the spring and have the Tru by Hilton opened in the spring 2021, said Nick Patel, president of Kalyan Hospitality.
Kalyan Hospitality, through its Gaskins Hotel Partners LLC entity, bought the 3.45 acres on Independence Park Drive from Commonwealth Foundation for Cancer Research for $850,000, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer. The commercial brokerage's David Butchello handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the buyer while David M. Smith represented the seller.
Tru hotel is a new brand for Hilton. The first Tru opened in 2016 and there are more than 60 locations across the country. One is under construction Ashland that is being developed by a different hotel operator.
Kalyan Hospitality is building a Residence Inn by Marriott in eastern Goochland County, marking that county’s first national branded hotel.
The 130-room hotel is being built along Broad Street Road just east of state Route 288 — about a mile from Short Pump Town Center. The extended-stay hotel would be within The Notch at West Creek development, a 230-acre section in the West Creek business park.
Kalyan Hospitality operates 18 hotels in Virginia, Oregon and Washington. It has four locations in the Richmond region - Comfort Suites in Colonial Heights; Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Petersburg, a Hampton Inn in Petersburg; and a Holiday Inn Express in Hopewell.
The company also has five hotels under construction including the Residence Inn in Goochland, one in Staunton and another near the Norfolk International Airport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.