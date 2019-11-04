A five-story Residence Inn by Marriott is being planned for the northwest corner of North Thompson Street and Floyd Avenue on the western edge of the Museum District just a few blocks from Carytown.
The 127-room extended-stay hotel would be built off the Floyd Avenue exit ramp from Interstate 195. The hotel, which also would have about 5,600 square feet of ground floor retail or restaurant, would be across the street from the Patient First urgent care center.
A five-story parking deck would be built across Berrington Court just west of the hotel, close to I-195, where a surface parking lot exists now. The parking deck would have 193 spaces, 148 of which will be for the hotel, restaurant and retail uses while the remaining 45 spaces will be used by the existing property owner.
Henrico County-based KM Hotels has 10 parcels - or about 0.915 acres - under contract for the hotel and has signed a ground lease of 0.41 acres for the parking deck.
KM Hotels, which operates 19 hotels in five states including five properties in the Richmond area, filed a special use permit with Richmond on Monday for the hotel project. Richmond attorney Andrew M. Condlin with Roth Jackson Gibbons Condlin PLC filed the request.
"It is a unique location," said Mayur Patel, the president and chief operating officer of KM Hotels.
The hotel is within walking distance to Carytown and the planned Carytown Exchange development, a 120,000-square-foot center that will include a Publix grocery story and 20 to 25 tenants for retail and restaurant space.
It also would be the closest hotel to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Patel said. Scott's Addition, a growing neighborhood of new apartments, offices, breweries, cideries, restaurants and entertainment venues, isn't that far away.
Doing a hotel development along the 1-mile stretch of West Cary Street in Carytown would be difficult, he said, because there is limited availability of parcels large enough for a hotel development.
"We felt this was the best option," Patel said, noting that the hotel's close proximity to an exit ramp off I-195 as well as having an entrance ramp a couple blocks north.
The closest hotel to the area now is the Clarion Hotel Richmond Central on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, a couple blocks from the Diamond. Otherwise, there are hotels in downtown Richmond or further west along West Broad Street, but none close to Carytown, the Museum District or Scott's Addition.
If all goes according to plan, construction on the Residence Inn could start about a year from now and take about 18 months to two years to complete, Patel said.
The company has been negotiating a deal for the project for more than two years, he said.
Most of the dwellings along North Thompson Street, Floyd Avenue and Berrington Court were built in the late 1940s as single-family homes, but are now used as offices.
KM Hotels wants the exterior of the new hotel to mimic or blend into the area. "We have spent a lot of time on what the facade will look like," he said.
Seven of the hotel's guestrooms would be located on the ground floor. The remaining 120 guest rooms would be on the four upper floors – 30 rooms per floor. Plans call for a central courtyard in order to provide ample natural light for the rooms while also providing usable open space on the site.
The ground floor would have the front desk, fitness room, work spaces, meeting rooms, hotel management offices.
The restaurant and bar would be at Floyd Avenue and North Thompson Street and would have its own public entrance.
***
KM Hotels has other projects underway in the Richmond region.
It plans to build a nine-story hotel along the Kanawha Canal in downtown Richmond for an AC Hotel by Marriott, a relatively new high-end boutique brand by Marriott.
The 150-room hotel would be built on property that is now a surface parking lot between South 12th and Virginia streets, just south of the Kanawha Canal and across the canal from the historic Lady Byrd Hat building.
The project would include about 14 residential condos on the top two floors and a 4,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant.
Plans call for construction to begin during next year’s second quarter, pending approvals from the city. It would take about 18 months to two years to complete once work has begun.
In addition to that project downtown, KM Hotels also is redeveloping a hotel property at 6531 W. Broad St., sandwiched between Altria Group’s corporate headquarters and a Home Depot. It had been used as a hotel for 45 years including being the Holiday Inn-Fanny’s for three decades.
Plans call for tearing down the original four-story main hotel building closest to Broad Street. In its place, KM Hotels wants to construct a four-story office building housing its corporate offices, medical offices and some retail on the ground floor.
The seven-story tower, which was added to the rear of the property in 1980, will be completely renovated and turned into a 100-room La Quinta Inn & Suites.
In the Richmond area, KM Hotels owns the Hampton Inn & Suites on Glenside Drive just north of West Broad Street; the Candlewood Suites on Dickens Road; the Holiday Inn Express on Staples Mill Road across from the Anthem offices; the Hampton Inn & Suites on Technology Park Drive near Virginia Center Commons; and a Red Roof Inn in Ashland.
The company is building a Residence Inn by Marriott, which should open in first quarter of 2020, on Glenside Drive in front of the Hampton Inn. The site had been the home of the Skilligalee seafood restaurant, which closed in 2013.
It also is developing a five-story Tru by Hilton hotel at the northwest quadrant of state Route 54 and Interstate 95.
