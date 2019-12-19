The Royal Chevrolet dealership in Richmond has been sold to a North Carolina auto group.
The Parks Automotive Group, based in Kernersville, N.C., acquired the dealership effective Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The dealership name changes to Parks Chevrolet RVA effective immediately.
The sale included the Royal Chevrolet lot at 4502 W. Broad St. near Westmoreland Street, as well as the Royal Collision Center body shop on West Broad Street near Parham Road in Henrico County.
"It just seemed like the right time to sell," said Drew Mugford, the dealership's president who owned the company equally with his brother, Del, who was the company's chief executive officer.
Their father, Ed Mugford, started his auto dealership business in 1971 as the Royal Oldsmobile Co. owning Oldsmobile, Isuzu and Daewoo operations in western Henrico. The Oldsmobile, Isuzu and Daewoo franchise operations closed in 2006.
The father and his sons bought the Chevrolet franchise, which was then on Chamberlayne Avenue, in 2002. A year later, they moved it to its current location, which had been a former Lowe's home-improvement store.
The sale is bittersweet, Drew Mugford said Thursday.
"It is sad but it is a good thing because Del and I are both ready to move onto the next chapter of our lives," Drew Mugford said. "It was a family-owned business and Del and I were the second generation. At one point, we were all working in the business along with our brother David [who died in 2009] and our dad [who died in 2017]. We had a great time working together."
Drew and Del Mugford bought out their father and their other brother in 2006.
"Our dad was a smart businessman and I think he would be happy with our decision to sell," he said.
Changes taking place in the auto industry including dealership consolidation were factors in the Mugfords' decision to sell, they said.
"The business model has changed," Drew Mugford said. "There are very few single point franchises in today's market as stores have been consolidated into the larger automotive groups. We felt as a single point store it would be tougher to compete. You really need economies of scale in our business today. We decided we either needed to get bigger or see if someone would be interested in our store."
They started to explore a sale. In early June, the Mugfords contacted the Adam and Stuart Parks, brothers and second generation owners of the Parks Automotive Group.
"We were very impressed by them and felt they shared the same ideals that had been instilled in us by our father," Drew Mugford said.
Del Mugford said it was important to him and his brother to sell to a group that they felt would take care of their employees, many of whom have been a big part of their family and some of whom have worked for the dealership for 40 years.
"There were so many similarities in the way they [Parks Automotive] ran a dealership and the way we ran our dealership," Del Mugford said. "We couldn't be more happy for our employees because we wanted our employees taken care of."
The dealership employs nearly 100 workers, all of whom were retained except for the Mugford brothers. Two family members - their nephew Winston Mugford and Del's son-in-law Anthony Mitchell - are staying on with the new owners.
Parks Automotive also owns three Chevrolet dealerships in North Carolina and a Buick-GMC location in South Carolina.
The company is looking to grow to owning 10 stores in the next five or so years, said R.J. Robinson, a partner in the business who is the new dealer operator.
Parks Automotive, he said, is looking for the "right brand, right ownership, the right area and the right transaction."
Some locations that Parks Automotive has looked at didn't have that important family atmosphere piece with long-term employees. Royal Chevrolet did and it had a good brand with updated facilities, Robinson said.
"We want come in and carry on what they have been doing here," Robinson said.
