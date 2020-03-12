The Salvation Army is closing its three Richmond-area family thrift stores because a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program supported by those stores is being consolidated to other locations in Virginia.
The nonprofit organization said its family thrift stores at 2601 Hermitage Road in Richmond, 11000 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County and 7494 W. Broad St. in Henrico County will close on May 30.
A total of 38 employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closures, The Salvation Army said in a notice to state and local officials. The jobs affected include cashiers, truck drivers, clerks, managers and others, according to a WARN Act notice filed with the Virginia Employment Commission.
The closure is the result of The Salvation Army consolidating a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation program for adult men in Virginia. In the Richmond area, the program serves about 84 men who live at the Hermitage Road center and participate in the work-therapy program at the thrift stores.
The adult rehabilitation program is being consolidated with locations in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, and the participants who do not graduate from the program by May will be referred to other locations.
“It is unfortunate The Salvation Army cannot continue to provide this service in Richmond," said Donald Dohmann, the Salvation Army's Central Virginia Area commander, in a statement. "A consolidation of the Richmond program with other centers is necessary to be good stewards of the resources entrusted to us."
“Our top priority at this time, is to help each program participant transition smoothly to other Salvation Army Rehabilitation Centers across the Southern Territory," Dohmann said. "This will allow them to continue their progress in the program, and graduate with their six-month sobriety certificate."
The West Broad thrift store, which is in a building that once housed a Pier 1 Imports store, has about 15,000 square feet of space. The Midlothian Turnpike thrift store is about 15,000 square feet and the Hermitage Road store, which is adjacent to the rehabilitation center, is about 9,000 square feet.
The 38 employees affected by the closures will be able to apply for other jobs with The Salvation Army.
Other services provided by The Salvation Army in Central Virginia are not affected and will continue to operate, including its Boys & Girls Club, disaster preparedness, crisis family services, and the group's plan to expand its homeless shelter services by opening a 97-bed shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue, Dohmann said.
