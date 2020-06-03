Gary Weiner of Saxon Shoes hit the national television airways on Wednesday.
Home shopping channels QVC and HSN highlighted Weiner and his two Saxon Shoes stores during four different segments that aired Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
"It's great exposure for us," said Weiner, president and CEO of the family-owned Saxon Shoes, which has stores in Short Pump Town Center in western Henrico County and in The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre in Fredericksburg.
"I'm happy for the moment," he said after he had finished being on live television for the third of four segments. "Getting sales is something that retailers like and we just haven't seen a whole lot of [since March]. Even if it not what we need, it is a sign that will help keep our juices going."
Saxon was one of 20 small businesses across the country chosen to be spotlighted on QVC and HSN to help those companies impacted financially by the pandemic. Weiner was on HSN at noon and 9 p.m. and on QVC at 1:55 p.m. and 10:55 p.m.
Sales started coming in Wednesday night to the company's saxonshoes.com website, which the company relaunched about two months ago to allow customers the ability to conduct transactions.
"I bet I have more more sales in the last hour hour than we have gotten in the last three weeks at the store," Weiner said. "I'm not setting the world on fire with sales, but every little bit helps."
Saxon Shoes closed its two stores on March 17 because of government orders to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Sales fell in the first three or four weeks by about 97% compared to the same period a year ago.
His daughter, Amanda, decided in mid-April to create Facebook live events to help jumpstart sales.
"People loved it. People were ordering shoes and driving up to the store to pick up shoes. We also were delivering locally," Weiner said. "It moved the needle a little bit. It got us a minimal amount of revenue."
Still, he said, sales are down more than 50% from a year ago. "We have a long way to go."
The Short Pump store reopened on May 15 with limited hours and the Fredericksburg location reopened May 29.
The company's retooled website currently has about 12 to 14 brands of the 90 brands the store carries.
Saxon has about 300 different items on the website now, with plans to have a total of about 1,400 stock-keeping units, or SKUs, he said. It keeps adding hundreds footwear brands for men, women and children as well as a collection of accessories including jewelry and handbags to the site.
Weiner started out the segments with a pre-recorded video about his family's business, which was started by his parents with a small store on East Grace Street in downtown Richmond in 1953. Then a host asked him questions about his business and what makes Saxon different from other shoe stores.
The Small Business Spotlight segments on the home shopping networks were part of a partnership between the National Retail Federation Foundation and Qurate Retail Group, a multiplatform retailer whose brands includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and others.
"I guess our story was so sad that we got selected," Weiner said with a chuckle. "We were one of 20 businesses to have our plight on QVC and HSN."
The Small Business Spotlight runs from May 11 through June 6 and is part of Qurate Retail’s $29 million COVID-19 global relief efforts.
