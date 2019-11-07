Sears at Chesterfield Towne Center
TAMMIE SMITH/TIMES-DISPATCH/

Sears is closing its store at Chesterfield Towne Center - the chain's last remaining location in the Richmond region.

The store is one of 51 Sears and 45 Kmart stores that will close in February, the chains' owner, Transformco, announced Thursday.

Three other stores in Virginia - in Manassas, in the Spotsylvania Mall and the Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester - also are slated to close.

Going-out-of-business sales at these stores are expected to begin on Dec. 2.

The closures are part of the Transformco's continuing efforts to restructure its Sears and Kmart businsseses. Transformco was created earlier this year to acquire the assets of Sears Holdings Corp.

"We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors," Transformco said in a statement. "To support these initiatives, our owners (along with a third-party investor) have recently provided the company approximately $250 million in new capital. As part of this process, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores."

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

