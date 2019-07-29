WASHINGTON — Northern Virginia-based Capital One announced Monday that a hacker had accessed about 100 million credit card applications, and investigators say thousands of Social Security and bank account numbers were also taken.
The FBI has arrested a Seattle-area woman, Paige Thompson, on a charge of computer fraud and abuse, according to court records.
The hack appears to be one of the largest data breaches ever to hit a financial services firm. In 2017, the credit-reporting company Equifax disclosed that hackers had stolen the personal information of 147 million people. Last week, it reached a $700 million settlement with U.S. regulators over that breach.
“While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened,” said Richard Fairbank, Capital One’s chairman and chief executive. “I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right.”
Capital One, which is based in McLean and is the Richmond region’s largest private employer, said the hack is expected to cost the company between $100 million and $150 million in the near term.
In announcing the data breach, Capital One Financial Corp. emphasized that no credit card numbers or log-in credentials were compromised, nor were the vast majority of Social Security numbers on the affected applications.
The company said it “immediately fixed the configuration vulnerability that this individual exploited.”
It is unusual in a major hacking case for a suspect to be apprehended so quickly, and in this case, that was apparently due to boasts made online.
Thompson, who authorities say used the name “erratic” in online conversations, “made statements on social media for evidencing the fact that she has information of Capital One, and that she recognizes that she has acted illegally,” according to the criminal complaint signed by FBI special agent Joel Martini.
A lawyer for Thompson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Capital One was alerted to a problem on July 17, after a person in an online discussion group had claimed to have taken large amounts of the company’s data, according to the complaint.
The bank investigated and quickly confirmed there was a vulnerability, the court papers said.
“Although some of the information in those applications (such as Social Security numbers) has been tokenized or encrypted, other information including applicants’ names, addresses, dates of birth and information regarding their credit history has not been tokenized,” the FBI complaint said, and the bank told the bureau that the data include “likely tens of millions of applications and approximately 77,000 bank account numbers.”
The hacker was able to access the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers — those who used their Social Security number as their employer identification number in applying for small-business credit cards, the bank said.
The bank said the hacker also obtained portions of credit card customer data, including credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history and contact information, along with fragments of transaction data from a total of 23 days during 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“We will notify affected individuals through a variety of channels,” Capital One said. “We will make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected.”
Thompson had previously worked at an unidentified cloud computing company that provided data services to Capital One, according to court papers.
Based on other postings allegedly made by Thompson last month, the FBI came to suspect that she “intended to disseminate data stolen from victim entities, starting with Capital One,” court documents say.
