Seven startup businesses founded by alumni of Virginia colleges and universities have been selected to participate in a virtual business accelerator program this summer.
The five-week program managed by the nonprofit Lighthouse Labs is designed to provide mentoring for promising startup companies.
The seven startups that have been selected for the Lighthouse Labs Virtual Summer Intensive represent alumni from James Madison University; Liberty University; New River Community College; Old Dominion University; University of Virginia; Virginia Commonwealth University, and the College of William & Mary.
The shorter, more intense mini-accelerator, is called Startup Intensive. Each team will receive $7,500 seed investment instead of the typical $20,000.
Startup Intensive and a Startup Sprint program are supported by GO Virginia Region 4, a business-led state economic development initiative that in 2018 provided Lighthouse Labs with a $1 million grant. Support also comes from a matching grant of $1 million from Activation Capital and support from Virginia Commonwealth University’s da Vinci Center for Innovation.
The selected companies are:
• 2E1B LAB: a Virginia Beach startup that makes an air filter that cleans itself by utilizing a patented method of disinfecting bioaerosols collected on the filters.
• Atlantic Drone: a Richmond-based company that develops unmanned aircraft "drones" to be used by law enforcement, fire, search and rescue agencies.
• Kinis: a Richmond-based company that designs and sells shoes to help people move more naturally.
• LineBird: a Richmond-based startup with a patent-pending technology that allows unmanned aerial systems to make contact with and work on live power lines up to transmission levels.
• Navattic: a startup that enables organizations to seamlessly store, manage and discover pre-sales demos, workshops and proof of concepts.
• Pangea Chat: a mobile and web application for users to learn a language while texting friends using in-chat translation and gamified practice made directly from chats.
• Sunny Day Fund: a Northern Virginia-based company that provides an emergency and personal savings platform delivered as a benefit by companies to their workers.
