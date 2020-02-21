The Richmond region’s largest hotel operator bought another local hotel property.
Shamin Hotels acquired Hyatt Place Richmond Innsbrook at 4100 Cox Road in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County.
The hotel brings the company's local ownership portfolio to 38 properties in the region. Shamin now operates 61 hotels in six states.
The 124-room hotel is the third Hyatt-branded property that Shamin owns.
Last month, Shamin acquired the 120-room Hyatt Place Richmond Chester off state Route 10 near Interstate 295 in Chesterfield County.
It also reopened a 160-room hotel at 5501 Eubank Road in eastern Henrico in mid-December as the Sheraton Richmond Airport Hotel after undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation for the past two years.
Shamin has other area hotel properties under development including a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel on West Broad Street just west of the GreenGate mixed-use development; a Home2 Suites by Hilton extended-stay hotel in the Towne Center West development just west of Short Pump Town Center; and a Moxy hotel at Fifth and Franklin streets in downtown Richmond.
