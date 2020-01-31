Shamin Hotels, the Richmond region’s largest hotel operator, reopened one of its properties near Richmond International Airport.
The 160-room hotel at 5501 Eubank Road began operating in mid-December as the Sheraton Richmond Airport Hotel after undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation for the past two years.
Shamin bought what was then called the Richmond Airport Hotel in late 2015. The property had been called the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Richmond Airport, but the previous owners lost that designation about a year before it was sold.
Shamin operated the property as the Richmond Airport Hotel until late summer or early fall, when the hotel was closed for final renovations.
Work to remodel the hotel began in early 2018. It was a complete renovation of the building, including all mechanical systems and all interior and exterior finishes, said Neil Amin, the company’s president and CEO.
It is the closest hotel to the airport, located across Airport Drive from the airport’s main entrance.
The property also is the only full-service Sheraton in the Richmond market.
The region has two Four Points by Sheraton hotels, including one on Laburnum Avenue in eastern Henrico County. The Four Points brand is considered a midlevel hotel property geared toward business travelers, while the Sheraton brand is more of an upper-level hotel.
Most of the guest rooms at the Sheraton Richmond Airport Hotel include separate seating and work station areas in addition to two-room suites. The entire top floor is dedicated to the Sheraton Club.
Besides a complete overhaul to the guest rooms, the hotel also has 8,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.
The property also has a full-service restaurant and bar, called Gate 55, which features locally influenced cuisine and Richmond crafted brews.
Meanwhile, Shamin bought another hotel in the Richmond area, bringing its local ownership portfolio to 37 properties in the region.
The company acquired the Hyatt Place Richmond Chester off state Route 10 near Interstate 295 in Chesterfield County. The hotel is located at the entrance of River’s Bend Center and is near the Meadowville Technology Park.
The deal closed a couple of weeks ago.
The 120-room hotel, which was recently renovated, has 1,850 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.
Shamin now operates 60 hotels in six states. But that number will change in a couple of weeks as the company is about to buy another local hotel, Amin said.
