The massive switch to working from home can pose technology challenges for both workers and employers.
Ian MacRae, founder and president of E-N Computers, a Richmond-based information technology company that serves markets in Virginia including the Richmond area, has several recommendations for companies that have employees who work remotely.
At the top of his list of recommendations is that companies should fully implement a cloud-based office suite for employees, such as Microsoft Office 365 or Google Suite.
“Many companies have partially implemented these tools and might only use the e-mail. Using the full suite of tools will give your company access to online meetings, chat, personal and group file sharing,” MacRae wrote in an email. “Using these cloud-base tools keep most of your company data managed in a cloud. If you choose Microsoft you can also share account and customer records.“
MacRae also recommended that calls to employees work phone numbers be routed to their cellphones when working remotely so that companies can manage call volumes and employees don’t have to give out their personal mobile numbers.
He also suggested that a company’s IT department should provide a password management tool that will give employees access to their passwords when working remotely.
MacRae added that people working remotely need to have backup plans in case things go awry.
“After years of working on the road and from home, I’ve learned it’s important to have a plan B ready to go so you won’t miss that big deadline. After all, you will be working off of less reliable home-grade equipment, won’t have IT standing by or your cubicle buddy to help you out,” MacRae said.
Other issues, he said, that often come up: “Kids too noisy — can you work from the car? Internet down? Do you know how to use your cellphone hotspot or connect to your neighbor’s Wi-Fi? Battery just died on your headset? Have a wired headset nearby.”
Coston D. Dorsey, an information technology instructor in Midlothian, also offered several tips for working at home.
He suggested “collaboration software” that enables people to meet virtually with video, audio and a chat screen such as Zoom, BlueJeans or Microsoft Teams. If you are uncertain how to use them, just watch YouTube videos on how do it, Dorsey said.
Dorsey suggested that people turn off Alexa, Siri, Cortana or any other “smart speaker” in their home.
“They can pick up and store your confidential business calls you don’t usually make from home,” Dorsey said. “Also, make sure any security cameras in your home are not ‘watching’ or recording what is on your computer screen.”
Dorsey also suggested using your work laptop only for work and your personal computer only for personal things.
“You don’t want to take a chance of mixing business with pleasure, or personal with work,” Dorsey said.
If your internet access goes down, “that’s a biggie,” Dorsey said.
“Any smartphone in your home probably has something called a hotspot installed in it,” Dorsey said. “A hotspot enables you to wirelessly connect your work computer to the internet using your phone’s data plan. You can find it under settings, but this is a perfect example of using YouTube to find out ‘how to use the hotspot on my smartphone.’ Yes, it will be somewhat slower, but most importantly you might get charged a fee if your go over your data plan.”
An important security tip is “don’t let everybody know you can access your systems from home,” Dorsey said. “Also, make sure to physically lock up or hide that laptop. If you lose it, you will get in big trouble and not be able to work.”
