A Canadian investment firm has bought a shopping center in western Henrico County.
The Colonnades West shopping center at West Broad Street and Cox Road is now owed by Quebec-based Colterra Capital Corp.
The company bought the 136,082-square-foot center from California-based PF Colonnades Corp. for $21.76 million, according to commercial real estate brokerage Divaris Real Estate Inc., which handled the deal on behalf of the seller.
The shopping center is on 14.73 acres at the southwest corner of Broad Street and Cox Road - across the street from the entrance to the Innsbrook Corporate Center.
Colonnades West is 97.5% leased to anchor tenants Ross Dress for Less, Marshall’s, Office Max and Shoe Carnival. CVS Pharmacy and The Men’s Wearhouse have outparcels sites.
Divaris Real Estate brokers Read Goode and Cheryle Toy handle the sale for the seller. Mark Williford and Will Bradley from Colliers International represented the buyer.
