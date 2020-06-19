From a coastal farmhouse to Southern style, prospective homebuyers — or anyone interested in the latest design trends — can tour this year’s Homearama from the comfort of their own home.
In-person open houses have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But virtual tours and digital “look books” are available now for anyone looking for décor inspiration, and potential buyers can schedule an appointment for an in-person tour.
“You can see each designer walk through the home and talk about the different design elements and furniture elements,” said Danna Markland, CEO of the Home Building Association of Richmond, which hosts Homearama. “You can flip through the look book and see elements within each house, like the type of flooring or cabinetry or paint colors that are used.”
Homearama will showcase six designer homes in Hanover County for the first time in 30 years. The furnished new homes are located on one block of the Hickory Hill development.
“Last year the homes were a little more affordable, and this year we’re showcasing the best in Hanover County,” Markland said.
Prices for the homes range from the mid-$700,000s to the mid-$900,000s. They were built by RCI Builders, Eagle Construction of VA, LifeStyle Home Builders, Southern Traditions, Vertical Builders and PerrinCrest Custom Homes. (The Ruth Ann, built by PerrinCrest, is the first home to be sold.)
Architectural designs range from a low country style with an expansive front porch, to a rustic Southern lodge, to a farmhouse with a coastal twist.
“The farmhouse design has been the No. 1 home design in America, as well as in Richmond,” Markland said. “The low country style is also very popular.”
All of the homes have one thing in common: great backyards for outdoor entertaining — a feature that has taken on greater appeal amid the pandemic.
“Outdoor entertainment continues to be a very popular theme,” Markland said.
The 1,732-acre Hickory Hill community, which is located north of state Route 54 between Interstate 95 and U.S. 301, will have 277 homes and nearly 12 miles of jogging trails when it is completed.
“It’s a good fit for families looking to get a little more land in Hanover, while staying in great school systems,” said Sara Crum, a senior sales representative for RCI Builders, which built the Madison.
For this year’s homes, first-floor master bedrooms and open floor plans that unite kitchens, family rooms and eating areas are still key elements.
“In this particular home, we did two first-floor masters because we’ve seen a trend in that,” said Johnathan Miller of JSquared Interior Staging and Design, who designed the Oxford Lodge built by LifeStyle Home Builders.
Miller incorporated many of the trends he saw at the International Builder’s Show in January into the Oxford Lodge.
“I actually used a lot of heavier blues in the kitchen because ... white and grey kitchens are trending out. Color isn’t just for the island anymore,” he said.
Other trends featured in this year’s homes include butler’s pantries, second-floor lofts, wood ceilings, wallpaper, standalone bathtubs — and luxurious master bathrooms.
“They say master bathrooms and kitchens sell homes,” said Crum of RCI Builders. In the Madison’s master bath, “it has an open bay shower, which is a new concept from out West. Instead of having a shower door, you have a shower stall that may also include a tub inside. It’s very much like a wet room, and it’s very unique.”
Several of the homes’ designs are influenced by the history of the Hickory Hill development. The 19th-century plantation home was once owned by the Wickham family (including Williams Carter Wickham, the Confederate general whose statue was toppled by protesters in Richmond this month). The area’s slave and African American cemetery has just been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The fully restored plantation home is also for sale but isn’t showcased in Homearama. The home was listed for over $2.22 million in May.
“In the front of the home, you have three long doors that really play to the plantation style, old Southern charm, which is kind of the design inspiration behind the Madison,” Crum said.
Miller was inspired by the development’s history and wooded spaces when designing the Oxford Lodge to look like a hunting lodge on a plantation.
Crum noted that “as you enter the neighborhood, there’s a sprawling road that goes all the way back to the original plantation home.”
Markland added that the home office also is getting attention in this year’s homes, in part because of how the pandemic has highlighted stay-at-home workplaces. Many of this year’s entries have home offices or a space that can be used as one.
Said Miller: “I’ve never seen a demand for so many home offices in my life.”
