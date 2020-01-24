Common House, a social club with a location in Charlottesville and another one scheduled to open this year in Richmond, is planning a third site in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The new location is being developed through the renovation of an historic former YMCA building that opened in 1929 on the south side of Chattanooga. The 30,000-square-foot social club there is scheduled to open later this year and will have work spaces, a social hall and event areas, and a rooftop terrace with full-service dining.
Common House was co-founded by business partners Derek Sieg and Ben Pfinsgraff and opened its first social club in Charlottesville in 2017. It announced plans last year to open Common House No. 2 at 305 W. Broad St. in downtown Richmond.
Pfinsgraff said the co-founders found out about the Chattanooga site from a member of their Charlottesville club who is an owner of Walk to Town Holdings, a development company that acquired the Chattanooga building last year.
"They brought us down for a visit, and we fell in love with the building and fell in love with the city and thought it was a great fit," Pfinsgraff said.
"While smaller than Richmond, it is a city that is similar to Richmond in a lot of ways," he said. "It is attracting young people from primary markets. New companies are starting there and people are living in the city. You are seeing this fast growth."
The Common House location in Richmond is scheduled to open this summer and the company is booking events there for the fall.
"We continue to add members," Pfinsgraff said. "We are booking events from weddings to corporate events and anything in between."
