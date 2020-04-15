Some financial institutions across the country are reporting issues with customers accessing their online bank accounts on the same day that more than 80 million Americans are expected to receive a stimulus payment into their accounts.
Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank, Virginia’s largest bank based on assets with headquarters in the state, said some of its customers were having trouble accessing accounts Wednesday morning.
"Our online and mobile banking platforms are experiencing intermittent outages and degraded service," Atlantic Union Bank said. "We are diligently working with our teams and our partners to resolve the issue. We recognize that this is especially frustrating given the increase reliance on digital channels during current events."
Truist Financial Corp., which was created late last year with the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., also said its customers were having issues with accessing accounts.
“We’re aware of the issues our clients experienced this morning on our heritage BB&T and SunTrust digital banking platforms due to higher than normal volume," the bank said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for our clients. Some of the issues have already been resolved, and we’re working as quickly as possible to restore all services.”
One Richmond area customer at SunTrust said she had tried accessing her account this morning and couldn't. She tried calling online customer service but got disconnected. "It's frustrating not to be able to access your account or talk to someone," the customer said.
Atlantic Union and Truist didn't give a reason for the online issues.
Consumers from other banks, including U.S. Bank, PNC, Chase and Fifth Third Bank, have reported trouble accessing their online accounts Wednesday morning, according to outage aggregator Downdetector.com.
Tens of millions of Americans were expected to receive direct deposit payments by Wednesday of $1,200 or more for those who are eligible as part of the federal government's assistance to help ease the financial pain caused by shutting down the economy to fight the coronavirus.
