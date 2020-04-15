Some financial institutions across the country got hit with customers not being able to access their online bank accounts on Wednesday - the same day that more than 80 million Americans started receiving stimulus payments into their accounts.
Banks including Atlantic Union Bank and Truist Financial Corp. said many of its customers were having trouble accessing accounts starting Wednesday morning, saying online and mobile banking platforms were experiencing intermittent outages and degraded service.
Richmond-based Atlantic Union, one of the largest banks based on assets with headquarters in Virginia, said it saw volumes on its website and mobile app that was seven to 10 times more than on a typical pay day.
The bank blamed the influx on the government stimulus checks plus Wednesday was a payday for those who typically get paid on the 15th of the month, said Dean Brown, the bank's chief information officer.
"It was a little bit of a double whammy," Brown said.
The problems, while mostly resolved at Atlantic Union by late Wednesday, could happen again on Thursday if the volume of customers checking their accounts is the same, he said.
"We do believe that we will have heavy volumes [Thursday]. I don't know to what degree," Brown said. "But if the degree approaches the seven to 10 times more [as the bank experienced on Wednesday], you likely will see some slowness and some outages."
Kelly Dakin, the bank's chief digital and consumer experience officer, said customers got up in the morning and checked their online accounts to see if the stimulus funds had been deposited. When they didn't see any funds initially, they kept checking back four or five times that morning.
Logging in and out of the system was "exponentially more than we expected," she said. "Usually you log in and see if the check is there. [But] they didn't know if the check was there so they repeatedly logged in and logged off."
That cause the computer systems to overload, Brown and Dakin said.
The problem wasn't just at Atlantic Union, Brown said. "It was small and large banks that got hit by this," he said.
Truist Financial, which was created late last year with the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., said late Wednesday morning that its customers were having issues with accessing accounts.
“We’re aware of the issues our clients experienced this morning on our heritage BB&T and SunTrust digital banking platforms due to higher than normal volume," the bank said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for our clients. Some of the issues have already been resolved, and we’re working as quickly as possible to restore all services.”
One Richmond area customer at SunTrust said she had tried accessing her account this morning and couldn't. She tried calling online customer service but got disconnected. "It's frustrating not to be able to access your account or talk to someone," the customer said.
Truist didn't give a reason for the online issues.
Consumers from other banks, including Bank of America, U.S. Bank, PNC, Chase and Fifth Third Bank, reported trouble accessing their online accounts Wednesday morning, according to outage aggregator Downdetector.com.
Tens of millions of Americans were expected to begin receiving direct deposit payments on Wednesday of $1,200 or more for those who are eligible as part of the federal government's assistance to help ease the financial pain caused by shutting down the economy to fight the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great. All we need is a panic-driven run on the banks because no one has any faith in what Rump is telling them.
“Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
And that was BEFORE all the misinformation he passed around about Coronavirus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.