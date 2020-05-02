Loans from a federal program designed to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic are now flowing to some Richmond-area businesses, but uncertainties remain about how long the funds will last and how much will ultimately have to be paid back.
Some Richmond-area businesses say they were successful in obtaining loans through the initial, $349 billion round of the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, passed by Congress.
Others businesses were not successful, and are now waiting - and hoping - to get money from a second, $310 billion round of funding.
The low-interest or forgivable loans are designed to keep businesses afloat for about eight weeks, with most of the money aimed at keeping employees on the payroll, but some small business owners are already starting to wonder what happens after that two-month period.
"These programs are good, but they are temporary," said Pat Heaney, co-owner of Mango Salon, which has three salon locations in the Richmond area that have been shuttered since March 17 because of the pandemic.
After what Heaney described as a somewhat "chaotic process" of applying for a loan, the business was able to secure a $927,000 loan to help keep his 85 employees on the payroll. Heaney said the company was able to get the loan after being declined by its primary lender, then turning to Village Bank, one of several community banks that some business owners say have been the most responsive to loan requests.
Mark Smith, owner of five Midas of Richmond auto shops, said he was able to secure a loan of more than $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program through South State Bank.
His Midas stores are still operating - people still need to get their cars repaired, and auto shops are considered essential - but Smith said routine maintenance work such as oil changes has declined significantly because fewer people are driving. "People just aren't getting that work done," said Smith, whose business employs 43 people.
"The people I have around me are key to what we accomplish in the stores," Smith said. "If I start laying off people and losing people, it will take me years to recover."
***
Loans from the Payroll Protection Program are forgivable only if businesses use the money according to a formula, which is mainly aimed at helping them keep employees on the payroll.
Yet both Heaney and Gooch said some of their laid-off employees are actually able to make money more through enhanced unemployment benefits than they were when they were working.
Gooch said he still facing costs for rent, utilities and supplies.
The PPP loans can cover some of that, but most of it has to go to payroll to be forgivable. During the downturn, "the one cost that does go down is labor," Gooch said. "Other than that, most of my costs stay the same."
"Unless there is change in the law, I do not see how it would be possible for restaurants in Virginia to get their loans forgiven," he said. "There is no way, until we are able to open at 100% capacity, that we can get back to our prior employment numbers."
Smith of Midas of Richmond said he worked with his bank and his payroll services provider to put the PPP loan money in a separate account and use it only for needs that are forgivable under the program. "We are following the outline to the letter,"' he said.
***
The Virginia Bankers Association reported on April 17 that Virginia banks had provided more than $8.7 billion to small businesses through the Payroll Protection Program.
Banks had processed more than 40,000 applications, yet nearly 23,000 small business applications for about $3.2 billion in funding remained outstanding.
Congress approved the second round of funding of $310 billion for the PPP loans. Applications opened on Monday.
Some banks also have reported their own lending numbers from the PPP.
For instance, Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank reported Thursday that it had received Small Business Administration approval for more than 10,000 Payroll Protection Program loans totaling more than $1.7 billion.
Atlantic Union Bank, one of the largest banks based on assets with headquarters in Virginia, said about 80% of the clients to whom it has originated PPP loans operate businesses with fewer than 20 employees, and the median size for all loans was about $45,000.
The bank said it will continue processing loans for current and new customers until the current round of PPP funding is depleted.
Midlothian-based Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp., the parent company of Village Bank, said Wednesday that it was able to get approval for about $185 million in PPP loans for more than 1,300 businesses and nonprofits employing more than 20,000 people.
The nation’s largest bank - Chase Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. - said Friday it expects to fund about $29 billion to more than 239,000 businesses across the country under the Payroll Protection Program since the programs inception.
Chase Bank said it had processed about 227 loans in Virginia valued at a total of more than $104 million, with an average loan size of $460,509.
Doug Jones, a managing director and fractional chief financial officer for clients of Fahrenheit Advisors, a Richmond-based consulting firm that serves businesses in Virginia, said some of the firm's clients were able to secure loans.
Others did not get loans, not because of any substantive problems with their applications but because the money simply ran out before their loans were approved.
"They have been told that they will be funded as part of the next round of appropriations recently approved," Jones said.
***
Some surveys have indicated that only a small percentage of small businesses were able to access the first round of loans.
For instance, a survey of 1,260 small businesses released on April 22 by LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, found that just 5% of business owners had received a PPP loan, although 60% of those surveyed had applied for funding.
Matthew Freeman, owner of the Richmond consulting firm Dialectix, said the process of applying for Payroll Protection Program funds has been "super frustrating" for him as a sole proprietor. His business, which mostly involves doing in-person employee training for clients, has declined by more than 90 percent because of the pandemic.
"It would be nice to have this program that was intended for small businesses come through and help," he said, but as of Friday he had not heard from his banker, Truist Financial, as to whether he will be approved. Truist Financial was created late last year with the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
"You are sitting and waiting with zero information and no human being to talk with about it," he said.
One business owner who was not successful in getting a loan from the first round of funding is Steven Gooch, who owns two restaurants in Richmond - The Franklin Inn and The Stables. The two restaurants are still offering takeout, but Gooch has had to lay off 20 of his 25 employees.
"What the takeout does is it slows the bleed," Gooch said, adding that Richmond-area residents have been very supportive of local restaurants during the pandemic. Despite takeout orders, his revenue is still down about 70 percent without dine-in business.
Gooch said he went to Wells Fargo to get a PPP loan, but was unable to get it approved before the funding in the first round was exhausted. He is hoping his application will be approved for the second round.
"It is entirely an automated process," he said. "There is no one you can call. They tell you don't talk to your banker. There is nothing they can do to help you."
***
Smith of Midas said he is trying to prepare for what he expects will be a slow economic recovery. "I think the ramp up is going to be very gradual," he said.
Heaney of Mango Salon said he is grateful for the short-term help through loans, but even when the economy starts to re-open, businesses such as salons will likely operate under restrictions for an unknown period of time.
"We won't be able re-open at 100% capacity because of the strict guidelines, so you are going to have lower sales, and more debt, and that is not a good combination," he said.
"The key message is that Main Street is under attack," he said. "In the end, when we come through this pandemic, Main Street [businesses] will be burdened with more debt."
