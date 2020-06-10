Over the past week and a half, corporations across the nation have announced plans to donate to social justice organizations in light of the unrest caused by killing of George Floyd. But while major corporations are making massive donations, many Richmond-area small businesses are doing their part to contribute to the movement on a local level.
If social media is any indication, in the days immediately after the first wave of local demonstrations that kicked off in Richmond on Friday, May 29, hundreds of Richmond businesses began donating to social justice organizations. Last week alone, nearly a dozen local business owners helped Richmond Black Restaurant Experience - an organization dedicated to promoting Richmond's black owned restaurants - exceed its $15,000 fundraising goal.
The goal was met on June 2; a week later, the GoFundMe reached $32,316. The funds will be used to to provide micro-grants to 35 of Richmond's black-owned restaurants to help them recover from the economic losses during the pandemic.
In 2016, the average wealth of white families was five times that of black counterparts, according to the Urban Institute, a nonprofit that researches the impact of policy on communities. Lower wealth levels can also contribute to less capital and resources in owning a business.
Among the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience's many supporters is Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The Richmond-based brewery signed on to partake in the Black Is Beautiful Initiative, which invites breweries around the country to sell Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewing Company’s Black Is Beautiful stout and donate the beer’s proceeds to local organizations combating police brutality and supporting protestors. Hardywood went with the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. Having only recently signed on to participate in the initiative, they expect the beer to become available for sale in July and to net $2,000 - $3,000 in donations.
But restaurants were also among those doing the giving - and the contributions made by the local business community extended far beyond food.
Jackson Ward lunch spot Salt & Forge contributed $1,250 to Richmond for All and $1,200 to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy nonprofit that aims to combat bigotry and injustice, last Tuesday. The total donation of $2,450 comprised of the restaurants total sales for the day; every dollar they earned that day was contributed, meaning that labor and food costs were paid out-of-pocket by owner David Hahn.
Last week, Chop Suey Books committed to matching $1,000 in donations to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond, also known as MAD RVA – a goal that it reached within two and a half hours. Customers kept alerting the bookstore about their donations even after the goal was met and into the next day. MAD RVA offers funds, food and medicine to Richmonders affected by COVID-19 job losses or quarantine requirements.
This was none of these businesses’ first foray into humanitarianism.
Since it opened 19 years ago, Chop Suey Books has frequently partnered with community organizations, and the proceeds from the one-dollar books that are ever-present outside of the shop always go to local causes. Salt & Forge, too, has made outreach a regular part of its business model; as recently as last month, the restaurant donated 25% of a day’s sales to Richmond Animal Care and Control. Additionally, their “Give a Biscuit” campaign, in which outside entities fund the donation of biscuit sandwiches to healthcare workers, has been ongoing since early May.
But the current movement opposing police brutality, which has inspired nightly marches in Richmond for over a week and a half, has left a particularly powerful impact on some business owners. Hahn has traditionally held to a philosophy of separating business and politics – he believes that corporations should not be able to contribute money to political campaigns and causes. But as he watched demonstrators take to the streets two weekends ago from his apartment above Salt & Forge, he knew he had to do something.
“This is the first time I’ve put the brand out there and said, as a brand, this is a cause we’re going to support,” Hahn said. He further emphasized his belief that police brutality against Black people is a human rights issue, not a political one, which is part of what impelled him to make a contribution.
For Ward Tefft, owner of Chop Suey Books, inspiration came not only from the protests themselves but also from the community’s response to them as he watched fellow business owners throughout the city board up their storefronts, spray-painting “Black Lives Matter” and George Floyd’s name across the plywood. While he understood his fellow store owners’ impulses to protect their property, he wanted to make sure that his store instead sent a message of solidarity.
“Instead of putting money into building a wall up out of fear, we wanted to take the money and give it to something local that would help people,” Tefft said of himself and other business owners who elected not to board up their shops. Chop Suey Books ultimately banded with three other businesses – Bygones, World of Mirth and Richmond Re-Cycles – to match donations to MAD RVA, an organization that provides groceries, supplies and mini-grants to people and families in Richmond.
Of course, now is a harder time than most for businesses to give – the effects of COVID-19 have been shuttering businesses across America, either temporarily or permanently, since March.
But when Tefft decided that Chop Suey Books was going to contribute to MAD RVA, he did not approach that decision from an economic angle; he knew without question that it was something he needed to do. “There are other parts of the business where I’ve been watching the bottom line,” Tefft said. “But [donating] was just: ‘no, this is what we’re doing.”
Additionally, Hahn notes that, even as difficult as the pandemic has been on businesses, it has been even harder for nonprofits, which often rely on large, in-person events and galas as their primary sources of funds. As such, donating to local and national organizations has become even more of a priority for him in the past few months.
***
Money is not the only thing businesses can contribute to local organizations, either. Having two of their locations temporarily closed since March, there is little that Lamplighter Coffee Roasters can offer in terms of funds. But they have nevertheless made a significant contribution to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond, serving as a space for volunteers to pack orders.
Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond, also known as MAD RVA, is an organization with two primary programs. Firstly, it delivers groceries, medication, cleaning supplies and other items to people who may not be able to access these goods otherwise. It also funds $125 mini-grants, primarily to marginalized Richmonders, which can be used for anything and the application for which is purposefully low-barrier.
Monetary donations made to MAD RVA, like those matched by Chop Suey Books last week, go towards purchasing goods and funding the mini-grants. But a homebase where groceries can be stored and orders can be packed make the organization’s approximately 200 weekly deliveries possible.
Set up in what was formerly the main café area of Lamplighter Coffee Roasters’ Scott’s Addition location is MAD RVA’s makeshift storehouse, which Lamplighter’s wholesale manager, Alan Smith, describes as looking almost like a grocery store. When the café closed due to COVID-19, they offered the space for free to the MAD RVA volunteers, who had previously been working out of a friend’s garage.
“We, as a small business trying to pay people well, don’t have a lot of money left over. But providing space, and coffee for the volunteers to drink, is really what we have to offer,” Smith said. “Getting more creative about what you can provide is really the only way forward.”
“It’s been a really incredible show of trust and a really incredible show of excitement [about] mutual aid,” said Ayanna Ogaldez, a Black activist who works with MAD RVA, of the partnership between the mutual aid organization and Lamplighter.
Smith noted that even those who can and do give money should not consider donating a stand-in for taking action and educating oneself. “If you’re just going to throw money at a problem, you’re basically outsourcing the responsibility for the solution,” he said. “If you’re committed to progress, the number one thing you have to do is be willing to put in the research time.”
***
Though many businesses in Richmond have a long-standing history of giving back to their community, others are just now taking the first steps into philanthropic work. To those businesses, social entrepreneur Kelli Lemon advises an inexorable first step: listen.
“You have to really know why you are stating, ‘Black Lives Matter,’” Lemon said. “You’ve got to know why you’re getting in this, and if you’re going to get in this, you’ve got to get into it for the long haul.”
It is a consistent plea among activists and businesses owners with a history of community engagement: keep going. Continued and sustainable solidarity and support is the only way to ensure the current movement does not lose steam.
“Maybe this is the first time people have made to local organizations, to small organizations – there’s no shame in that,” Tefft said. “It’s just, continue. Realize that this is not a momentary thing.”
Kalia Harris, a Black activist and co-host of Race Capitol who works with MAD RVA, sees this historic moment as an opportunity for businesses, big and small, to go beyond making donations and “[think] of how they can [be] hubs of resources in their communities.” This means, in addition to giving back to the community, making sure that their workers are paid well enough that they do not need to utilize the resources that organizations like MAD RVA provide.
“It really does bring up a larger conversation of, what [are] businesses duties to community when it comes to mutual aid?” Harris asked.
***
For Eric McKay and Patrick Murtaugh, the co-founders of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, the power of small businesses lies in their ability to make connections, both with their audiences and with other businesses. This philosophy has been exemplified in their work for years, most notably by their yearly HeART and Soul Brewfest, Virginia’s only craft beer festival dedicated to Black culture.
“Eric and Patrick have always been very instrumental in making sure that the voices of women and of Black people is heard within the beer community,” explained Lemon, who produces the festival. She is the one who advised the pair to give the proceeds of the Black Is Beautiful beer to the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, pointing out that they already had extensive partnerships with the organization and with the Black culinary industry in Richmond.
As they join the over 250 other breweries participating in the Black Is Beautiful Initiative, including fellow Richmond brewpub The Answer, Murtaugh and McKay hope to expand the initiative’s reach through local partnerships. The plan is to donate batches of the stout to restaurants in Richmond, who will then be asked to donate a portion of the proceeds.
This connection with their customers also means that the stories they tell and the messages they send hold quite a bit of weight.
“We’re a small business, so any monetary contribution we can make isn’t going to compare to large corporations but we do have a following, so hopefully the impact that we can have is gaining awareness,” Murtaugh said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.