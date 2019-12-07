A limited number of seats are available for Tuesday’s Metro Business Live forum.
The deadline to buy tickets is 3 p.m. on Monday.
The event will discuss the future of Scott’s Addition, which has benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in private investments for new apartments, offices, breweries, cideries, restaurants and entertainment venues in recent years.
The neighborhood is far different from what it was a decade or more ago.
That increased attention on Scott’s Addition means an increase in problems, from higher rents and more traffic to fewer parking spaces and a lack of sidewalks.
But will the neighborhood continue to attract new apartments, restaurants, businesses and entertainment options?
A panel of experts will discuss the topic at that event. The panelists will be:
Michael Babin, founder and principal at Neighborhood Restaurant Group, an Alexandria-based restaurant group that recently announced plans for The Belleville food hall;
Mark A. Olinger, the director of Richmond’s Department of Planning & Development Review since September 2011;.
Robyn Zacharias, president and CEO of the Barber Martin Agency, which moved from Chesterfield County into a refurbished space in Scott’s Addition in 2017;
David Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Payroll and partner in the Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club; and
Courtney Mailey, founder and CEO of Blue Bee Cider, which relocated its production and tasting facility to Scott’s Addition in 2016.
Richmond Times-Dispatch Business Editor Gregory J. Gilligan will moderate the discussion.
The event will be held at the RTD building at 300 E. Franklin St. The gathering, which includes a catered breakfast, will be from 7:15 to 9 a.m.
Tickets are $30 per person.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.richmond.com/events/metro-business-live.
