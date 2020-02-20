Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., the holding company for Henrico County-based Sonabank, has named a new president and chief executive officer.
Dennis J. Zember Jr. has been appointed to the top executive position of the holding company and of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sonabank, effective Feb. 19. He also gets a seat on the board of directors.
Zember has more than 23 years of financial experience in the banking industry, most recently as president and CEO of Ameris Bancorp in Atlanta. Before that, Zember was executive vice president and chief operating officer at Ameris from June 2016 through June 2018 and its chief financial officer from February 2005 through December 2017.
He replaces Joe A. Shearin as president and CEO, who retired from the bank effective Feb. 19 and resigned from the board, the company said. Shearin will be available for consulting services to the bank through March 31.
"We appreciate Joe's contributions during his tenure as our CEO and wish him well in his future endeavors," Georgia Derrico, executive chairman of Southern National, said in a statement.
Shearin had been president and CEO of Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc. from 2006 until it merged in June 2017 with Southern National when he became president and CEO of the combined company.
The combined company assumed the Southern National Bancorp of Virginia name and retained its corporate headquarters in McLean. The Sonabank name is used for all banking operations and its headquarters is in Henrico, where Eastern Virginia was based.
Derrico said the bank's board was pleased to welcome Zember to the Southern National leadership team. "His expertise in the industry is built on leadership principles and measurable successes for investors and employees. We look forward to having him on board."
As of December, Sonabank had $2.72 billion in total assets. It operates 38 branches in Virginia and seven in Maryland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.