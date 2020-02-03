Farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative Inc. is closing another area location - this time in Petersburg where it has operated since 1948.
The Henrico County-based cooperative is closing the store at 1609 W. Washington St. by the end of February.
That store operates under a license and management agreement between Southern States and Southside Co-op., a local cooperative owned by the farmers in the Petersburg area.
"Southside Co-op did not generate the profits required to adequately sustain the location and return equity to its farmer-owners," Southern States spokeswoman Jennifer Gwyn said.
The board of the locally-owned cooperative voted in early January to close the location, she said.
Southern States has signed a deal to distribute its products as a wholesale account to Heretick Feed & Seed Co. at 201 Bollingbrook St. in Petersburg. Heretick Feed & Seed, an independently-owned dealer, will carry Southern States products starting March 1.
"It is our intention to continue serving as many customers as possible through our remaining locations," Gwyn said.
In the Richmond region, Southern States has company-owned stores in Amelia Courthouse, on Alverser Drive in Chesterfield County, on West Broad Street in Henrico County, on Sandy Hook Road in Goochland County and off U.S. 360 in King William County.
The closing of the Peterburg store comes after Southern States closed its store at 3119 Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico in January after serving the farming community there since 1975.
The Petersburg store is the only location scheduled for closing at this time, Gwyn said. "However, we continually evaluate the profitability of each location."
Southern States has about 1,200 retail outlets in 23 states including 19 company-owned locations in Virginia. Also in Virginia, the company manages 30 locally-owned cooperatives and services 99 independently-owned dealership locations.
The Petersburg store employs six full-time workers and two part-time workers. Two of the employees have been offered jobs at other area stores, she said.
