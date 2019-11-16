The RVA entrepreneurship ecosystem loves to support founders, so it won’t be long before a founder is sitting across the table from someone and that person asks “How can I help you?”
Too often, entrepreneurs either are unprepared to answer this question or they answer in a way that guarantees they won’t get the help they really need.
Neither is a helpful outcome, so here’s a guide on how to reply in order to actually get the wanted outcome.
Research from the Jam Study can provide us with some guidance.
In the study, researchers considered one of the most famous experiments in consumer psychology, set up a booth of jam samples. Every few hours, they switched the selection options between a group of 24 jams to only a group of six jams.
What they found out was that 60% of consumers were drawn to the large assortment of 24 jams while only 40% were drawn to the small assortment.
Consumers apparently are attracted to more choices. But this is where it gets really interesting. Only 3% attracted to the large assortment bought jam, and a whopping 30% of the consumers drawn to the small assortment decided to buy the jam.
Fewer choices drove a 10-times increase in actually choosing.
The key finding is that too many choices paralyze people’s ability to decide. Limiting choices helps people move to action.
Your answer to “How can I help you?” must be positioned like the six-jam group, not the 24-jam group, if you want your audience to move to action.
Giving too many options on how someone can help the founder will debilitate the person. The result is they will leave your conversation confused and unclear on how to help at all.
To be an effective entrepreneur, your reply to “how can I help you” has a simple formula. Answer with your version of the six-jam group by limiting the scope and options in your reply.
You do this by preparing ahead of time your top two-to-four needs voiced in a specific way that avoids choice overload.
Here are examples of 24-jam replies to avoid with suggested of the six-jam alternatives to “How can I help you?”:
- “I’m just starting out and looking for people to connect with” (24 jams). Instead, say something like “I’m just starting out and would like connections to a business formation attorney and a great leadership coach to help guide my thinking” (six jams).
- “I have a great idea and need guidance on next steps” (24 jams). Alternatively, say something like “I want to conduct customer interviews as a next step to test my hypothesis. Can you connect me with resources on how to conduct interviews? You can also help by sharing your personal experience on how you tested your business idea.” (six jams)
- “I’m looking to hire people. I need brand support. I’m looking for investors” (all 24 jams). Instead, try “What resources or personal insight do you have on the most important considerations in hiring people? I’m looking for advice on logo and website design that would attract my millennial customers. Who are the local organizations that invest in early stage entrepreneurship, I think they are called angel investors?” (six jams)
In the future, when someone asks a founder “how can I help you,” don’t be a 24-jam entrepreneur, which can confuse and paralyze your support network.
Instead, leverage these tips and be a six-jam entrepreneur who empowers your network to effectively help you.
