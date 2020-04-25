My wife, a founder of a healthcare consulting venture, recently declared the struggles of her business.
“My industry is in a crisis and when it comes through this, it isn’t going to look the same,” she said. “There is no going back to how it was. My partners and I are now having to respond to two simultaneous business challenges — the short-term immediate need of our customers and the potential longer-term need, inside of an unknown landscape for everyone.”
There typically is a little bit of time to toggle between these two lenses, but during this unprecedented time amid challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, they know they have to rapidly pivot and adjust to look at both phases simultaneously.
“Otherwise, if we only focus on the immediate ‘crisis’ needs, then we won’t be prepared for what’s next as our market and clients will have to evolve, again,” she said. “This bimodal approach requires double the work — and energy, somehow.”
I felt her challenge encapsulated the current economic environment for founders of various industries.
In the multiple discussions we had about ways to proceed, she and I kept referring back to her business value proposition as her guide.
So here is your guide for your bimodal approach, which leverages your value proposition as the anchor. As a reminder, value proposition is how your customers perceive your promise of value and how it will satisfy their needs and wants.
A simplified version of your value proposition can be illustrated by the framework CUSB: Customer (C), their unmet need (U), your business solution (S), and the solution’s benefits and differentiation to the customer (B).
Here’s the bimodal approach:
- Recognize you are now working in a bimodal business environment meaning you have had to pivot into a current value proposition and you have a future long-term value proposition that is unknown and different. The CUSB today and CUSB in the future — say in six to 12 months — are different.
- Write your current value proposition. The most important aspect is a complete, empathetic view of your customers and their current needs.
Who are they? What do they need? Customer needs, behaviors, priorities now can be quite different from three months ago.
If that is the case, then your company’s solution and benefits will need to pivot or re-package too. That is the smart and savvy truth, even if unwanted.
By being clear and complete with customers and their unmet needs, you can evaluate new solutions and start to innovate what is needed today.
- Write your hypothesis on what you think your value proposition will be in six to 12 months.
Again, be specific on the description of your customers and their needs. Who are they? What will be their needs?
By doing this, you can start to innovate your solutions and be prepared for when the description of your customer changes, yet again, in six months.
- Start the experimentation process in order to ground the future hypothesis of your value proposition.
As an example, my wife’s company is engaged in several customer interviews, observations and beta service/product tests. These experiments provide the data needed to anchor the business to the future value proposition.
- While responding to the situation and delivering your current value proposition, prepare your business to deliver on your new future value proposition.
There is not much truth left to the phrase “business as usual.”
Evolve your business through this method of addressing current customer needs, and at the same time, prepare to address your future customer needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.