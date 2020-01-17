The Richmond-based business accelerator Lighthouse Labs is now accepting applications from startup founders its summer 2020 program.
A nonprofit, Lighthouse Labs runs a three-month accelerator program in which startup founders receive mentoring from business experts. Selected teams receive a $20,000 seed-investment for zero-equity.
For the second year, the summer cohort will focus on startup founders who are alumni from Virginia colleges and universities. Applicants must have at least one founder who has graduated from, or will graduate from, a 2-year or 4-year public or private Virginia institution of higher education between May 2010 and May 2020.
The summer program that helps startups created by graduates of Virginia schools is supported by GO Virginia, a business-led state economic development initiative that in 2018 provided Lighthouse Labs with a $1 million grant.
Activation Capital, a nonprofit associated with the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond, also awarded a grant in December of up to $1 million over two fiscal years to Lighthouse Labs.
Applications for the summer cohort will close on Sunday, Feb. 16. The summer 2020 program is scheduled to start May 18 and end Aug. 7. More information is available at the Lighthouse Labs website at lighthouselabsrva.com.
