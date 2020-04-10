Chandra Briggman was named president and CEO of Activation Capital and of the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond, effective May 1.
Briggman most recently served as director of the Venture Café Foundation in Cambridge, Mass., a nonprofit working to grow entrepreneurship in New England.
Activation Capital provides grants to support organizations that provide mentoring and other resources for startup companies and entrepreneurs in the Richmond region.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch submitted questions to Briggman. These are her lightly edited responses:
What influenced you to go into business and become a startup founder?
“I grew up in the rural South and my parents were problem-solvers, like many who lived with a degree of self-sufficiency in the South. My parents also gave me the sense that I could do anything. I translated these problem-solving skills into business propositions early in life by running a snack business with a high-school friend. Many entrepreneurs can identify with the insatiable drive to solve problems, and I found myself constantly sketching out solutions to the problems I encountered.”
Your own startups included iMark Innovations and The Fashion Post. What were those businesses all about, and what did you learn from the experience?
“iMark Innovations was a digital marketing services firm I created to help small businesses adopt and leverage the evolving set of digital marketing tools. I learned a lot about the fundamentals of creating and launching a business. I also learned about the challenges of being a service provider to small businesses.
The Fashion Post was my first tech venture. I wanted to solve the problem of merchandise discovery sold by boutique stores. At the time, large retailers had the resources and access to robust tech platforms to migrate their merchandise marketing and sales online. Small retailers were left behind. The Fashion Post platform was designed to aggregate and market the unique merchandise of small retailers.”
What drew you to come to Virginia and take the job as CEO of Activation Capital?
“I am motivated to make an impact with my life’s work and that work is focused on helping problem-solvers (entrepreneurs) solve more of the world’s problems at scale. Activation Capital’s mission represents an incredible opportunity for me to do just that in the state where I lived for 17 years and where I had my entrepreneurial origins.”
What are your impressions of the startup and entrepreneurial environment in the Richmond area, and how do you see it developing in the future?
“Central Virginia has great assets and motivated stakeholders like Activation Capital, Lighthouse Labs, Startup Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University, that have introduced important resources to support the entrepreneurial pipeline.
With more development underway in the Richmond area including the new 100,000-square-foot space that Activation Capital is constructing, there is an opportunity to build an even stronger and recognized tech cluster.” (The six-story building would be built on East Leigh Street between North Seventh and North Eighth streets.)
Are there some specific strategies you would like for Activation Capital to pursue to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the region?
“Building more connective tissue between government, enterprises, higher education, and the startup community will be a critically important component of strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.
Each of these stakeholders can play a role in strengthening the ecosystem whether it is IP, educational resources, funding, or space.
Now is a critical time in the state of Virginia where the convergence of legislation, talent, and heightened entrepreneurial activity has created an opportunity for an entity like Activation Capital to help shape the Commonwealth’s innovation economy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.