With the coronavirus pandemic forcing most offices to close down, local organizations that support startup companies are trying to keep their services going remotely.
Startup Virginia, a business incubator in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, had to close its doors on March 19. The incubator, housed in the 1717 Innovation Center on East Cary Street, has more than 80 startups as members, many of which were using shared office space in the incubator before the COVID-19 outbreak forced everybody home.
The mingling that normally went on at the incubator building has moved online, with Startup Virginia’s hosting virtual coffee chats and webinars for its members, said Richard Wintsch, Startup Virginia’s executive director.
Startup Virginia’s four staff members remain on board and working from home to provide services to the organization’s members, he said.
“We have been really, really busy to be as supportive as we can to all of our members,” Wintsch said.
To help lessen the financial burden on early-stage businesses, Startup Virginia’s board of directors also decided to waive membership fees for its member startups for the months of April and May.
Many of the incubators network of 200 mentors also remain active, conducting mentoring sessions using online tools.
They include Eric Glymph, founder of EDGe Business Planning, a Richmond-based firm that provides financial strategy and planning for its clients.
Glymph has been mentoring startups for Startup Virginia for about two years. The firm’s office in the Fan District is closed, but Glymph said he is providing online mentoring several times a week.
“Obviously face-to-face [meeting] is always good,” Glymph said. “As for virtual, we have a lot of clients outside of Richmond as well. It usually works pretty well. It is just about generating trust and a rapport. The nice thing is you are able to share information pretty quickly. Especially with founders and startups, it saves a lot of time.”
The economic situation “is definitely a challenge” for startups, Glymph said. “Obviously, every business has been impacted.”
“There are clients I talk to, and even some startups, who see opportunities,” he said. “They see opportunities now or they see opportunities after this. A lot of it is about planning for the other side of this.”
Among the startup companies he is mentoring is Babylon Microfarms, a maker of automated, hydroponic systems for growing herbs, fruits, vegetables and salad greens in homes or restaurants.
“Startup Virginia continues to be a very helpful resource for us and they’ve provided a lot of helpful information in the recent weeks,” said Alexander Olesen, a co-founder of Babylon Microfarms.
Another organization that assists entrepreneurs, RVA Works, is planning to continue its programs by partnering with a sister organization in Raleigh, N.C. and hosting weekly Zoom meetings that cover topics such as cash management during a crisis and how small businesses can access federal stimulus dollars.
“It is not as good as being in the room, but we’re hoping that by having a large audience online partnering with other groups, it is going to be useful,” said Dale Fickett, president and co-founder of RVA Works.
“This is one of those times when small business owners are really under the gun,” Fickett said. “A lot of folks only have a week or two of cash on hand to meet their obligations. Even when you go through a round of layoffs as bad as it has been — and we have seen a lot of that — a lot of small business owners are still facing bills to be paid.”
