Even before the coronavirus outbreak, the Richmond-based startup company GoHappy was shifting the emphasis of its business model.
Since the outbreak, the company's pivot seems to have become all the more salient. The company's online platform is designed to offer a way for businesses and other organizations to more effectively communicate with hourly employees.
GoHappy was founded in 2015 by a small group of developers and business partners including Shawn Boyer, the founder and former chief executive officer of the Henrico County-based online job-search company Snagajob.
Originally named DieHappy, the GoHappy app was initially designed as a social media tool to help people plan and document get-togethers and events with the small circles of friends and family that are most important in their lives.
In 2019, the company shifted it focus, introducing an online platform designed to help businesses and organizations send communications to their hourly employees at no cost to the employees themselves.
"Our top-priority focus is on helping organizations that have a large audience of hourly employees to communicate with them in a much more efficient way," said Boyer, who founded Snagajob in 2000 and led the Henrico-based company - now called Snag - as it grew to become the nation's largest online, hourly job-search site. He stepped down as its CEO in 2013 and as its chairman in 2015 and started his new business venture that year.
"In most cases, companies don’t have a way to communicate with their hourly employees," said Boyer, adding that about 70 percent of the hourly workforce is considered "unengaged" from their jobs. "When you have an unengaged employee, it costs you in terms of lower productivity and absenteeism."
GoHappy, which has six full-time employees who are working remotely from home now, started a major sales push earlier this year through its gohappylabs.com website and picked up clients around the country, Boyer said. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
"We have had a few [customers] that needed to press the pause button because of their inability to do business right now, but for a number of other people it has highlighted the need to communicate with their folks right now," said Boyer, adding that the startup picked up three new clients in the last two weeks.
With so many companies putting employees on furlough during the outbreak, "they have a need to be able to communicate with their people who have not been furloughed, but also those who have been furloughed," Boyer said. "They need to have a way to bring those people back when things do start to bounce back, whenever that is."
The startup also has launched a program through its website called the Extraordinary Worker Campaign, which enables people to nominate someone they think is doing extraordinary work in their hourly job. GoHappy is planning to announce winners each month this year, and the startup is awarding $1,000 to each winner and posting videos about them on the GoHappy website. Two runners-up also are selected from among the nominees each month for a $100 prize.
"We kicked that off in February, with really the sole intent being to start to celebrate hourly workers across the country who are doing extraordinary work, yet they tend to not get appreciated or get the limelight," Boyer said.
The first winner for the month of February was Cheryl Whalon, a Chesterfield County school bus driver. The second winner for March was Luisa Elton, a labor and delivery nurse in Summit, N.J.
