Two Richmond-area startup companies are participating in a Silicon Valley business accelerator program known for connecting startups with corporations and venture capitalists that can help develop the new businesses.
Warehowz and OcassionGenius were among 111 startup companies from 13 countries selected for the three-month program, which runs through May.
Plug and Play accelerator program was founded in 2006. Hundreds of startup companies now apply for the program, which emphasizes linking startups with corporations that may want to partner with, invest in, or even acquire the early-stage businesses.
"It is probably one of the best, and definitely the most well-known programs of its type," said Nate Marcus, founder of OccasionGenius.
"Plug and Play can be a very powerful way to accelerate connections and commercial engagements," Marcus said. "Huge companies pay them money to be able to get dibs on the most exciting new technologies."
OcassionGenius is a tech company that collects and aggregates data about events in an area and then provides customized information to client businesses such as hotels that want to offer events information matching their customers' preferences.
Plug and Play runs accelerators in seven industry sectors: brand and retail; food and beverage; media and advertising; new materials and packaging; supply chain; sustainability, and travel hospitality.
OcassionGenius was accepted into Plug and Play's travel and hospitality accelerator track.
Warehowz is participating in the supply chain accelerator.
The startup, founded by Richmond-area entrepreneurs Darrell Jervey and Nick Bawa, has built an online marketplace that connects warehouse owners that have available space with companies that are looking for short-term contracts to lease space.
Jervey said Plug and Play will broker meetings between his startup and large companies seeking startup technologies that can help them solve their supply chain issues.
"They want us to set up pilot projects to test our solution and see if we can be valuable to them," he said, adding that the business could amount to multimillion-dollar contracts.
Plug and Play has more than 400 corporations that select which startups they would like to engage with during the programs to work on proof of concepts, pilots, partnerships and investment opportunities, said Jordan Bray, Plug and Play's head of corporate partnerships for travel.
"Given the technology relevancy of OcassionGenius and Warehowz to the corporate partners, they have been accepted and will now have the opportunity to collaborate with our corporate partners, venture capital partners and our entire network," Bray said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.