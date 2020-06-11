One Richmond-area startup business is seeing increased demand as more companies scramble to find warehouse space amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Warehowz, founded by Richmond-area entrepreneurs Darrell Jervey and Nick Bawa, is expecting to hire more employees this year to meet demand for its service.
The startup also has raised about $1 million from investors in an equity funding round seeking up to $1.2 million.
Warehowz created an online platform that serves as a marketplace for on-demand leasing of warehouse space. The platform enables companies that have available warehouse space to connect with other businesses that are looking for short-term contracts to lease space.
Jervey, the startup's co-founder and chief executive officer, said the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated a trend towards more companies using flexible, on-demand warehousing.
"The opportunities are more immediate, and they are more numerous, and that is mainly because of supply chain disruption," Jervey said. "It could be from companies having stock they cannot currently move or sell, so they are overstocked in the U.S. and they need places to store that stock for a while."
The other side of the equation, Jervey said, is that more companies also are "frantically moving stock" during the pandemic.
"It might be food products or medical products," he said. "They need more distribution centers around the country."
Warehowz has almost 700 warehouses around the country listed now, with about 35 million square feet of available space, he said.
"We have seen a real uptick in the movement of some products and the storage of others," he said. "Our solution is an appropriate solution for people who need that. The business model is built around the ability to adapt to change. That is what on-demand is all about."
The investment round will enable the company to further develop its platform while also hiring more employees, Jervey said. The company currently has 10 full- and part-time employees along with some developers who work for Convintus, a software development company founded by Warehowz co-founder Nick Bawa.
Jervey said Warehowz expects to employ about 20 people by the end of the year, especially people working in sales and account management.
"We are looking for people who have experience in the warehouse industry and the logistics and supply-chain industries," Jervey said. "We are actively looking daily."
The company recently hired a new chief revenue officer - Jennifer Vaziralli. "She has worked with several other platform-based companies," Jervey said. "She brings a sense of order and direction that we need as a startup."
Jervey said he thinks the current crisis will permanently alter the way that businesses think about warehousing.
"People have fixed supply chains, whereas this is a flexible supply chain alternative," he said. "It think it has accelerated a movement into that, as part of people’s planning. I do think that will be a permanent part of many, if not most, supply chains in the future."
