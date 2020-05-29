Even in the midst of a pandemic and economic downturn, Richmond-based startup company O'My Foods LLC is expanding the distribution of its dairy-free frozen dessert products.
"We are fortunate that the food business is one that tends to do well during recessionary times, and the pandemic is similar," said Allison Monette, chief executive officer of the company, which sells 10 flavors of gelato under the O’MY Dairy Free Gelato brand.
The startup company was founded in 2017 by Monette and Julie Bishop, local food industry veterans. Monette's background includes working in brand development for PepsiCo and General Mills, and Bishop worked for more than two decades at Ukrop's Super Markets and Ukrop's Homestyle Foods. They introduced their gelato brand at some local grocery stores in 2018.
Since then, the product has been picked up by some large grocery store chains including Wegmans and Kroger. At the end of 2019, O’MY Dairy Free Gelato was available in about 800 stores on the East Coast.
"We had pretty significant growth in 2019," Monette said. So far in 2020, the product's distribution has expanded into almost 1,500 stores, including Natural Grocers, a Colorado-based chain with about 150 stores in the western U.S.
"Our sales are almost double the prior year," so far this year, Monette said. "With all the extra stores we are going into, we are feeling quite good. Frozen foods in general are seeing increases, just because a lot more shoppers are shopping the frozen foods section now."
With restaurants closed for dining, "people are choosing to treat themselves at home," she said. "We all deserve something special for enduring all of this."
O’MY Dairy Free Gelato uses coconut cream instead of milk for people who want to avoid dairy products. It also is wheat free and does not contain nuts, eggs or soy.
In response to customer demand, the company also recently introduced two low-sugar versions of its gelato in chocolate and cake batter flavors. Instead of the cane sugar that is in its core brands, the low-sugar versions use allulose, a low-calorie sweetener derived from certain fruits.
"It has the benefit of being a sugar that behaves similarly to cane sugar," Monette said. "It is not quite as sweet as cane sugar. It is 70% as sweet. It only has 10% of the metabolic impact."
The company has five employees, all of whom have been working remotely from home since March. The company's gelato is made by a contract manufacturer in Statesville, N.C.
"We were hoping to find a location in Virginia, but there is not a single ice cream contract manufacturer in the state," Monette said. The company's supply chain has held up well, she said. "All of the raw ingredients have been accessible to us," she said. "Our contract manufacturer has been able to operate through this pandemic."
