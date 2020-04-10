The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered many businesses throughout Virginia, yet work at commercial construction sites continue.
Officials at some commercial construction companies said they've been able to keep their job sites going with social distancing guidelines, hand sanitizer, and guidelines limiting the number of employees inside one room at a time.
Drywall continues to be put up. Electrical work is being done. Construction equipment is moving along. Permits are being issued.
Still some companies specializing in commercial construction work said they've seen some disruptions as clients hold off on some projects amid the pandemic.
“It is a vital part of our economy and we should keep that going,” said Mark Hourigan, founder and chief executive officer of Hourigan, a Richmond-based construction and development company.
“The industry, I will tell you, is taking the responsibility very seriously to keep workers on site and doing what we can to keep the economy rolling a bit,” he said. “It is an important part of the economy than can work and therefore is working.”
A broad shutdown at construction sites would only add to economic woes by putting more workers into unemployment, he said.
Hourigan's business is operating at full staff at its 35 active construction sites from Hampton Roads to Charlottesville.
“We have met and talked with each of the owners of all the projects we are doing. One hundred percent of them have said ‘keep going,’" he said.
In the Richmond area, its projects include the new five-story corporate headquarters building for specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc. at Maywill and Thalbro streets in Henrico County; a 114-bed rehabilitation facility for Sheltering Arms Institute in The Notch at West Creek off West Broad Street Road in Goochland County; and a 16-story outpatient facility at North 10th and East Leigh streets for VCU Health System.
Hourigan estimated that between 3,000 and 4,000 people are working at the company’s various construction projects daily. That includes employees of numerous subcontractors.
The company itself has about 240 employees, half of whom are working from home, remotely. Others need to be at the construction sites, Hourigan said.
His company has taken steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its construction sites, including adding additional hand washing stations and eliminating group lunch gatherings.
“We are trying to eliminate those places where people can congregate in large groups,” he said.
Hourigan said the company is also encouraging employees to wear face masks and it has ordered supplies, but “those are in short supply these days,” he said.
***
Some question if Virginia should allow construction to continue during the pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam last month issued an executive order that shuttered many businesses - gyms, theaters, and dine-in restaurants - to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Other businesses deemed essential, such as grocery stores, home improvement and building supply retailers, were allowed to continue operating under social distancing guidelines.
Construction industry is not mentioned in that order, and building companies have continued their work under the understanding that they are considered an "essential" business.
During Northam's press briefing on April 6, the governor was asked about why construction work was allowed to continue while many businesses are closed.
"What we have done is made it perfectly clear that these businesses - whether they be road construction or building construction - are to adhere to the rules, 10 or less, to use the social distancing, six feet apart," Northam said. "And to the best of my understanding we haven't heard of any problems with that, so those were the guidelines that we initiated when we put out our executive order and those will be continued."
The construction industry is a big business in Virginia.
In final three months of last year, the construction industry employed 43,554 people in the Richmond area earning an average annual salary of $55,044, according to figures compiled by Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist at Chmura Economics and Analytics, an economics research firm in Richmond.
Statewide, the industry employed 248,006 people in the fourth quarter of 2019, the figures show.
Bill Glover, who owns the E.H. Glover Inc., the White Stone-based company that installs protective linings in burn buildings that fire departments use to train in, has been trading emails with officials in the governor's administration questioning why construction can proceed during the virus spread.
Glover said in an interview that sees how some types of construction - such as building a temporary hospital - could be allowed to continue during a pandemic. But Glover questioned why other projects, such as putting up an office building, would be allowed to continue at time when many people are sheltering at home.
Glover also was skeptical of how effective social distancing could be at work sites, noting that a lot people working in the trades, such as plumbers and electricians, have people working with them handing them materials back and forth.
"Try to hang a 250-pound door by yourself," Glover said.
Glover's business is closed and he's still paying his workers.
He's concerned that allowing construction projects to proceed in the pandemic puts subcontractors like his company in a bind because he said general contractors could bring legal action arguing subcontractors need to be on the job site working during the pandemic.
"Who am I to say [to an employee] 'no, no, no, you're essential man. Get out there. You're fine,'" Glover asked.
States and localities across the country have taken differing approaches to what types of construction projects can proceed, according to a recent article from the Tribune News Service, which noted that states such as New York and Pennsylvania have halted almost all construction activities.
Although New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had initially declared construction projects to be essential, he later modified that plan and said he was banning "nonessential" construction projects amid a public outcry over luxury apartments that were being built, the news service reported.
***
Builders in Virginia on average had 8.5 months backlog of work already contracted out before the pandemic hit, said Patrick Dean, the president of the Virginia chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, which represents 600 construction companies in the state.
"That's a really good number," Dean said. "Now what's happening daily is you have jobs getting shut down temporarily because someone has tested positive or believes they may have it."
Once the crisis is over, Dean said he expects a construction boom.
"You're working a little slower because you always have individuals in the field working that might get nervous and might not show up every day" because of the virus, Dean said. "We've got to keep the guys in the field healthy. Nobody gets billed until somebody puts something up. The industry needs to keep our guys in the field healthy, and they are doing everything they can do and hopefully it's enough."
Some exterior construction activities such as site work and concrete work can be done without workers being around lot of other people, he said. But he added it's a trickier situation when dealing with interior work.
"If you are on an interior job, you have to determine if it's safe to work together," Dean said. "You've got to keep the same rules in place [regarding] social distancing. What that does is it could slow up the process."
Some builders have trimmed the amount of workers at their jobs sites while others have switched to split shifts, Dean said. For example, if a job requires 20 people, it may have 10 people working on one 8-hour shift and another 10 people working in a subsequent shift, Dean said.
"The contractors are adapting to the best safety practices they can implement," Dean said.
***
The virus has caused a slowdown among some construction firms.
Danny Meyer, president of Dallan Construction in Richmond, said some building owners are keeping everyone out of their buildings including workers who normally would be renovating the interior for a new tenant coming in.
"While now might be the the ideal time to do some of the projects because you don't have to worry about workiing around people, it's understandable that some of the businesses want to close their buildings completely," Meyer said.
Permits are still being issued, but other projects are still are backing up for approvals from local governing panels, Meyer said.
"I would say maybe 15% of our work has been put on hold and another 15% may be phased," Meyer said.
His company had signed a contract for one project last week and received go-ahead to start work as soon as they could, he said.
Weet Baldwin, corporate director of operations and safety at Richmond-based Capital Interiors Contractors Inc., said several job sites the company has working at have had to temporarily close or partially shut down for cleanings.
But Baldwin said that for the most part, the company is not seeing any of its jobs cancelled or major scheduling changes, nor have they had to institute any layoffs or furloughs.
"From our company's perspective, we are still working a normal schedule," Baldwin said. "We're building the walls, installing the dry wall, all while maintaining the guidelines that have come out with respect to social distancing which you can imagine can be somewhat of a challenge because some tasks take multiple people."
The future of construction projects and other developments are uncertain, said Jason Guillot, a principal with Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
"It is difficult to predict what will happen in the months ahead," Guillot said about numerous projects by various developers and companies in the region. "We're not sure what affects this [pandemic] will have on development and construction. There are a whole lot more risks looking ahead than just a month or two ago."
***
Other parts of the commercial construction industry also are having to adjust.
Meril B. Gerstenmaier, managing partner with HG Design Studio, the Richmond-based company that provides land planning, landscape architecture and civil engineering services, said work continues for the firm's clients on construction projects that were underway before the pandemic hit.
But Gerstenmaier added the coronavirus is still affecting business in other ways.
"From a pre-construction design phase standpoint, there are some clients who have taken a pause, both in public and private sector. That mainly applies to projects that were about to be tee’d up," Gerstenmaier wrote in an email. "It’s fair to say that if a project was already in the pipeline and funded, at least civil engineering is still advancing. There may have been some value engineering on the landscape design side, but overall, workload is steady."
Gerstenmaier said that some sectors of the economy, such as public universities, have actually accelerated construction schedules while students are away from campus.
"On the other hand, about 50% of our private sector clients have placed a project on hold once we finish the current phase of design," Gerstenmaier wrote.
