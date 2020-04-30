Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF HOPEWELL IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF PETERSBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 445 PM EDT. * AT 147 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED ONGOING AREA OF MODERATE RAIN. EXPECT URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, FORT LEE, TUCKAHOE, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, CHESTER, MECHANICSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, PRINCE GEORGE, BENSLEY, BELLWOOD, EAST HIGHLAND PARK AND GLEN ALLEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF OF UP TO ONE INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&