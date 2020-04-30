THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF HOPEWELL IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF PETERSBURG IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
SOUTH CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
NORTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
* UNTIL 445 PM EDT.
* AT 147 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED
ONGOING AREA OF MODERATE RAIN. EXPECT URBAN AND SMALL STREAM
FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE
ALREADY FALLEN.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, HOPEWELL, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, DOWNTOWN
RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH
UNIVERSITY, FORT LEE, TUCKAHOE, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA
STATE UNIVERSITY, CHESTER, MECHANICSVILLE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, PRINCE
GEORGE, BENSLEY, BELLWOOD, EAST HIGHLAND PARK AND GLEN ALLEN.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF OF UP TO ONE INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA
THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN
MINOR FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL
CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS
WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
...MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL TODAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH
CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND,
EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN LOUISA,
FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE
CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN NORTH CENTRAL
VIRGINIA, CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK,
DINWIDDIE, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, AND NOTTOWAY. IN SOUTHEAST
VIRGINIA, GREENSVILLE.
* THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON
* MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD
FRONT THIS MORNING ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 95. THE HEAVY
RAIN MOVES EAST OF INTERSTATE 95 LATE THIS MORNING THROUGH THE
AFTERNOON. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 1 TO 2
INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THIS MUCH RAINFALL
WILL LEAD TO CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING.
* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH
FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
Midland Loan Services, named as the special servicer on a loan defaulted on by the owner of the shopping center in South Richmond and two other malls, took control of the three properties, according to a report this week in the Dallas Morning News.
Starwood Retail Partners, which bought Stony Point and the two other malls in 2014, defaulted on the loan in March and the loan was placed on a negative ratings watch, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc. had reported then.
Starwood said at the time that it was trying to extend and restructure its financing for the three malls — Stony Point; The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas; and Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich.
Starwood declined to comment on the latest report about Midland Loan Services taking control of the properties, a spokesman said Wednesday. Vincent Mistretta, Stony Point’s general manager, has not returned repeated phone calls.
Midland Loan Services, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group, could not be reached for comment.
Trigild, a property management firm that specializes in receiverships and bankruptcies, is now managing the Shops at Willow Bend, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing mall tenants as its source.
At least three tenants from Stony Point said they have not been told of a change in property management or ownership.
Starwood owed $135.7 million on the original $161 million loan that was due to the lender on Nov. 8. The balance on Stony Point's portion of that loan portfolio was roughly $30.27 million, or 22.31% of the total amount due, according to Trepp LLC, a New York-based data and research provider for the commercial real estate market.
Trepp had reported in January that the loan secured by the three malls was delinquent.
The three malls have experienced “sustained cash flow decline since” the loan was issued, Fitch said in its March report.
Midland Loan Services, the special servicer, had started a 60-day forbearance — or a holding back period — in January as it tried to work with Starwood on options. But those proposed loan modifications didn’t happen as expected by early March, Fitch said in its report.
"Midland is ... working with counsel to set the correct strategy for this asset," Trepp noted in its report in March.
An affiliate of private equity firm Starwood Capital Group acquired Stony Point and six other shopping centers, including MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk, for $1.403 billion in October 2014 from Michigan-based Taubman Centers Inc.
Starwood took out two loans to pay for part of the deal.
One loan portfolio used Stony Point and the two other malls as collateral.
The other loan portfolio used four malls as collateral — MacArthur Center in Norfolk; Northlake Mall in Charlotte, N.C.; The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Fla.; and The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, Mich. Starwood is in default on that loan as well, Trepp has said.
Stony Point closed temporarily starting March 24 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mall had said then it expected to reopen April 6, but it, like most malls, remained closed.
Stony Point, located off Chippenham Parkway in South Richmond, is a 668,000-square-foot mall that opened in September 2003, two weeks after crosstown rival Short Pump Town Center opened.
Stony Point’s anchor tenants are Saks Fifth Avenue, Dillard’s and CinéBistro dinner-and-movie theater.
The 84,000-square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods store closed in September 2018 and remains vacant, but the mall lists the building as a "health club" on its website. Life Time Fitness, the Minnesota-based company that runs more than 150 upscale fitness clubs across the country, was eyeing the mall last year for one of its clubs.
The mall also has lost some of its higher-brow tenants several years ago, including Louis Vuitton, Betsey Johnson, Hollister Co. and Build-a-Bear Workshop.
Brio Tuscan Grille permanently closed 71 of its 92 restaurants nationwide, including the one at Stony Point, after the restaurant chain's parent company filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in April.
The mall will never make it. The End of Traditional Retail is over and the final nail in the heart was the Covid -19 Virus. People have been forced to shop on line and now they had all this free time to learn how to do it. Saks Fifth Ave will declare bankruptcy real soon and nobody is going to eat at the restaurants...anymore when they cannot turn tables fast enough to make the location profitable. All movies production has stooped and no new movies will be produced for at least a year. Movie theaters will close as on demand at home is going to take over..... like I said ..... Old Retail is over...and mall's are not going to make it anymore.
Sad, sad story of broken dreams and failed schemes. I don’t imagine conditions will ever improve enough to make this mall a success.
