Stony Point Fashion Park is under new ownership.

Midland Loan Services, named as the special servicer on a loan defaulted on by the owner of the shopping center in South Richmond and two other malls, took control of the three properties, according to a report this week in the Dallas Morning News.

Starwood Retail Partners, which bought Stony Point and the two other malls in 2014, defaulted on the loan in March and the loan was placed on a negative ratings watch, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings Inc. had reported then.

Starwood said at the time that it was trying to extend and restructure its financing for the three malls — Stony Point; The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas; and Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Mich.

Starwood declined to comment on the latest report about Midland Loan Services taking control of the properties, a spokesman said Wednesday.  Vincent Mistretta, Stony Point’s general manager, has not returned repeated phone calls.

Midland Loan Services, a unit of PNC Financial Services Group, could not be reached for comment.

Trigild, a property management firm that specializes in receiverships and bankruptcies, is now managing the Shops at Willow Bend, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing mall tenants as its source.

At least three tenants from Stony Point said they have not been told of a change in property management or ownership.

Starwood owed $135.7 million on the original $161 million loan that was due to the lender on Nov. 8. The balance on Stony Point's portion of that loan portfolio was roughly $30.27 million, or 22.31% of the total amount due, according to Trepp LLC, a New York-based data and research provider for the commercial real estate market.

Trepp had reported in January that the loan secured by the three malls was delinquent.

The three malls have experienced “sustained cash flow decline since” the loan was issued, Fitch said in its March report.

Midland Loan Services, the special servicer, had started a 60-day forbearance — or a holding back period — in January as it tried to work with Starwood on options. But those proposed loan modifications didn’t happen as expected by early March, Fitch said in its report.

"Midland is ... working with counsel to set the correct strategy for this asset," Trepp noted in its report in March.

An affiliate of private equity firm Starwood Capital Group acquired Stony Point and six other shopping centers, including MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk, for $1.403 billion in October 2014 from Michigan-based Taubman Centers Inc.

Starwood took out two loans to pay for part of the deal.

One loan portfolio used Stony Point and the two other malls as collateral.

The other loan portfolio used four malls as collateral — MacArthur Center in Norfolk; Northlake Mall in Charlotte, N.C.; The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, Fla.; and The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, Mich. Starwood is in default on that loan as well, Trepp has said.

Stony Point closed temporarily starting March 24 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mall had said then it expected to reopen April 6, but it, like most malls, remained closed.

Stony Point, located off Chippenham Parkway in South Richmond, is a 668,000-square-foot mall that opened in September 2003, two weeks after crosstown rival Short Pump Town Center opened.

Stony Point’s anchor tenants are Saks Fifth Avenue, Dillard’s and CinéBistro dinner-and-movie theater.

The 84,000-square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods store closed in September 2018 and remains vacant, but the mall lists the building as a "health club" on its website. Life Time Fitness, the Minnesota-based company that runs more than 150 upscale fitness clubs across the country, was eyeing the mall last year for one of its clubs.

The mall also has lost some of its higher-brow tenants several years ago, including Louis Vuitton, Betsey Johnson, Hollister Co. and Build-a-Bear Workshop.

Brio Tuscan Grille permanently closed 71 of its 92 restaurants nationwide, including the one at Stony Point, after the restaurant chain's parent company filed for bankruptcy protection earlier in April.

PHOTOS: Stony Point Fashion Park through the years

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email