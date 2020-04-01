Facing an attempt by an activist investor group to take control of the company’s board of directors, Henrico County-based Synalloy Corp. said Wednesday it has adopted a shareholder rights plan.
Synalloy, which owns various companies that make chemicals, metals and infrastructure for the energy and industrial sectors, said its board approved the shareholder rights plan “after careful consideration of recent, extreme market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other macroeconomic conditions, as well as the fact that Synalloy’s current share price does not reflect intrinsic long-term value.”
The move comes after Privet Fund Management LLC, an Atlanta-based investment firm, announced last month that it was nominating its own slate of five directors for Synalloy’s eight-member board.
Privet said it was joining with another investor, UPG Enterprises, to nominate the directors. Illinois-based UPG is a holding company with eight metals and distribution businesses focused on steel and steel-related industries. Together, Privet and UPG own almost 25% of Synalloy’s stock.
Synalloy is one of several companies that have recently announced shareholder rights plans — often called “poison pill” plans — to prevent a takeover of the business because of market volatility.
For instance, Tailored Brands Inc., the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank chains, announced it has adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan on Tuesday, due to the coronavirus and the volume and volatility of its stock.
