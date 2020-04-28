An employee at the Target store at 11290 W. Broad St. in the Short Pump area of western Henrico County tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed Tuesday.
Target did not identify the employee or the person’s job at the store or say when the person tested positive. A store employee said workers were told on April 15.
The chain said the employee is in quarantine.
Target said it undertook a deep clean and sanitized the store. It also said it is providing all of store employees with masks and gloves.
This is at least the eighth Richmond-area retail worker to test positive for COVID-19 in the past month.
The others all worked at grocery stores.
Three are Publix grocery store employees — one working at the Publix store in the White Oak Village shopping center, one at its store at The Shops at Stratford Hills, and another at the Colonial Square Shopping Center, the chain has said.
Workers at three Kroger stores in Henrico — on Eastridge Road, at Willow Lawn shopping center and on Staples Mill Road — also have tested positive for COVID-19, Kroger has said.
An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in West Broad Village in western Henrico also tested positive, the company said.
The number of area store clerks testing positive for the virus could be higher as some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
