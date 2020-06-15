A California-based technology consulting company plans to move its headquarters to Henrico County and expand its workforce in Virginia by about 700 employees.
ASGN Inc., which is based in Calabasas, Calif., will invest $12.4 million to move its corporate headquarters and expand operations around Virginia, state officials announced Monday.
The investment includes $5 million to establish its headquarters office at 4400 Cox Road in Henrico, which is currently an office for an ASGN subsidiary, Apex Systems LLC.
The move will bring about 121 new jobs to the Richmond area, state officials said. ASGN also plans to invest $7.4 million to expand other operations in Virginia, adding 147 jobs in Virginia Beach, 74 in Roanoke and 358 in other communities.
ASGN provides staffing and consulting in technology, engineering and life sciences in the business and government sectors of the economy. The company is ranked 698th on the Fortune 1000 list.
“The creation of 700 new jobs is critical as we work to rebuild and strengthen our economy from the impacts of COVID-19,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in an announcement. "We are thrilled that ASGN has decided to both relocate and grow its operations here, and we thank the company for its commitment to supporting our communities, especially during these challenging times.”
Virginia competed with Massachusetts to win the corporate headquarters move, state officials said. Northam approved $900,000 in state economic development incentives to get the expansion, including a $400,000 Commonwealth Opportunity Fund grant.
ASGN subsidiary Apex Systems was founded in Richmond in 1995 by Virginia Tech graduates Brian Callaghan, Win Sheridan and Jeff Veatch. It grew to become one of the nation's largest IT staffing firms, doing business in multiple U.S. cities and in Canada. The company employs about 4,000 people, with its staff in Virginia mainly in the Richmond region, Northern Virginia Roanoke and Virginia Beach.
In 2012, Apex Systems was acquired in a $600 million cash-and-stock deal by On Assignment Inc., a publicly traded professional staffing firm. Apex retained its name, brand and offices.
On Assignment Inc. changed its named to ASGN Inc. in 2018.
"With our two largest divisions based in [Virginia], it just made sense to have our headquarters in Henrico County,” Ted Hanson, CEO and president of ASGN, said in a statement on Monday. Hanson added that Virginia has a "strong pipeline of information technology talent for both the commercial and government sectors."
The company's top executive in the Richmond area is Buddy Omohundro, its chief services officer. He previously practiced law in the labor and employment department at McGuireWoods in Richmond.
