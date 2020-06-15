The Richmond area will get another Fortune 1000 corporate headquarters when a California-based technology consulting company moves to Henrico County this year while expanding its workforce in Virginia by about 700 employees.
ASGN Inc., which is based in Calabasas, Calif., will invest $12.4 million to move its corporate headquarters and expand its operations around Virginia, state officials announced Monday.
The investment includes $5 million to establish a headquarters office at 4400 Cox Road in Henrico. That building now houses the main office for an ASGN subsidiary, the homegrown Richmond-area company Apex Systems LLC.
The move will bring about 121 new jobs to the Richmond area, state and local officials said.
ASGN also plans to invest $7.4 million to expand its other operations in Virginia, adding 147 jobs in Virginia Beach, 74 in Roanoke and 358 in other communities.
The company plans to start the move this summer and complete it by October, said Anthony J. Romanello, executive director of the Henrico County Economic Development Authority.
He said ASGN has about 40 jobs at its California headquarters that will be moved to the new Henrico headquarters, but it is not clear yet how many will choose to make the move.
Jobs at the Henrico headquarters will pay an average of about $106,000 a year. That figure includes executive-level jobs.
“This is big, big deal,” Romanello said. “They are a great company. Apex Systems, one of the subsidiaries, is already here in Innsbrook. We appreciate the confidence they have in Henrico County and the region.”
ASGN provides staffing and consulting services in technology, engineering, life sciences and other disciplines in the business and government sectors of the economy. The company is ranked 698th on the annual Fortune 1000 list of the nation’s 1,000 largest companies by revenue.
The headquarters move will make it the fifth Fortune 1000 company based in Henrico. The others are tobacco company Altria Group Inc., insurance companies Genworth Financial Inc. and Markel Corp. and logistics and transportation provider The Brink’s Co.
ASGN will be the 11th company based in the Richmond region on the Fortune 1000 list.
“The creation of 700 new jobs is critical as we work to rebuild and strengthen our economy from the impacts of COVID-19,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in an announcement.
Virginia competed with Massachusetts to win the corporate headquarters, state officials said. Northam approved $900,000 in state economic development incentives, including a $400,000 Commonwealth Opportunity Fund grant to Henrico.
Those funds will offset upgrades that the company plans to make in the headquarters building. Romanello said there are no plans to build an addition.
ASGN subsidiary Apex Systems was founded in Richmond in 1995 and grew to become one of the nation’s largest IT staffing firms. The company employs about 4,000 people.
In 2012, Apex Systems was acquired in a $600 million cash-and-stock deal by On Assignment Inc., a publicly traded professional staffing firm. Apex retained its name, brand and offices. On Assignment Inc. changed its named to ASGN Inc. in 2018.
“With our two largest divisions based in [Virginia], it just made sense to have our headquarters in Henrico County,” Ted Hanson, CEO and president of ASGN, said in a statement Monday. Hanson added that Virginia has a “strong pipeline of information technology talent for both the commercial and government sectors.”
The company’s top executive in the Richmond area is Buddy Omohundro, its chief services officer.
(2) comments
Good win for VA!
Glad to have you in Henrico!
