A teenage boy died Sunday following an apparent shooting in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department said officers responded at 4:51 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard.

Once on scene, officers found a juvenile teenage boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

